2 Apr, 2022 18:27
Prankster Paul teases switch to NFL (VIDEO)

The YouTuber has taken people saying he can't make the elite championship personally
Jake Paul is teasing a switch to the NFL. © Jason Miller/Getty Images © Getty Images

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has teased a switch from the squared circle to the gridiron after sharing footage of himself practicing with NFL franchise the Dallas Cowboys. 

Elsewhere on social media, Paul also appears to have taken people doubting he can make the cut in the sport's elite championship personally.

Paul currently boasts a 5-0 record in boxing and was last seen in action knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in Tampa in December.

Since then, Paul appeared to have been entertaining a move to MMA and even called out retired lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov who responded by offering to sign him for his Eagle FC promotion.

But as communicated by footage shared with his combined 23 million social media followers, Paul now seems to have switched his interest to NFL after trying out with the Dallas Cowboys.

First uploading footage of himself in the stands at the AT&T Stadium and in the Cowboys' front office, Paul was then captured receiving a pass in an open training field with the caption: "Kid is a problem."

Paul also shared the same clip on Instagram and Twitter of him beating a blocker and catching a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown, while showing quick footwork to stay in bounds.

While on Instagram he captioned his post: "In designer shoes", Paul wrote on Twitter that he had enjoyed an "amazing visit" to the Dallas Cowboys and was "excited for my road to the NFL".

Paul provided his credentials for NFL scouts too such as his height, 40-yard dash time, vertical jump best and arm length. He described his knockout power as a "lot" and his hand fighting nous as "incredible".

Furthermore, Paul has taken those doubting that he can make the cut in American football's leading league personal.

"Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box?" he asked on Twitter.

"Then [I became] the highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought.

"Now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL? Honey hold my beer…" Paul menaced.

