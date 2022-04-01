 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022 08:43
HomeSport News

Medvedev produces ‘quote of the year’ after failing to overhaul Djokovic

The Russian missed out on a return to the top of the ATP rankings
Medvedev produces ‘quote of the year’ after failing to overhaul Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev bowed out in Miami. © Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev struggled with fatigue and appeared to criticize the tennis balls being used as the Russian fell to defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, later making an unusual analogy to describe his physical condition.  

Knowing that a run to the semifinals would see him leapfrog Novak Djokovic again at the peak of the ATP rankings, top seed Medvedev complained of dizziness and cramp during a 6-7 (7-9) 3-6 loss on Thursday.

Medvedev appeared uncomfortable for much of the match in the stifling Florida humidity, taking a medical timeout in the second set and later hunching over and holding his left knee.

At one changeover Medvedev turned to the camera and appeared to criticize the balls, calling them “garbage” and advising observers not to buy them.

RT
Medvedev had some words of wisdom for the camera. © Twitter / EuroSport

“All the match I was not feeling my best. But, you know, sometimes it happens,” Medvedev said in his post-match comments, the ATP reported.

“I don’t know the actual reason. Maybe the heat. But I was feeling super, like, dizzy, tired, and there was this long game where I couldn’t serve anymore.

“Then in the locker room I was cramping quite much, so physically was not easy. But at the same time, that’s part of the game.”

In a typically colorful turn of phrase, the Russian said the cramping he endured after the match had left him feeling “like a fish on the sofa” – a comment quickly dubbed the “quote of the year by some sports pundits.  

RT
Medvedev floundered in Miami. © Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Medvedev was unable to capitalize on Djokovic’s absence from the so-called ‘Sunshine Swing’ events in the US this month, suffering a shock third-round exit at Indian Wells before his struggles against world number 10 Hurkacz in Miami.

Djokovic will retain the world number one spot in Monday’s rankings, just 10 points ahead of Medvedev, having been overtaken by the Russian last month when he became the first new name to achieve the feat in 18 years outside of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Djokovic was forced to miss both Masters events in the US this month because his unvaccinated status prevented him from entering the country.

French Open issues news on unvaxxed Novak Djokovic READ MORE: French Open issues news on unvaxxed Novak Djokovic

Medvedev was philosophical despite failing to recapture top spot.

“For me was more important in a way just to win the match itself than to become a No. 1 by winning the match,” said the 26-year-old.

“I saw it more as a bonus. So I don't feel like I was tight or anything because of this. To be honest, I played a lot of matches where I had the pressure, different [types], and it's not like something new happened today in terms of like going out of court and feeling crazy tight or something. So I don't think that nerves were part of this…

“I’m in the right direction, so it’s good,” added the US Open champion.

Medvedev and Djokovic are both listed as lining up for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters which gets underway on April 9, although the event is played on his least favored clay surface.

Beyond that will be the French Open at the end of May, although Medvedev’s spot at Wimbledon at the following Grand Slam has been questioned after UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said any Russian athlete hoping to compete would have to sign a form denouncing any ties to President Vladimir Putin because of the crisis in Ukraine.

Medvedev has not spoken directly on the conflict but has issued numerous calls for peace. Russian and Belarusian players are already banned from displaying national symbols at ATP and WTA events.

READ MORE: Medvedev reacts after Wimbledon ban threat for ‘pro-Putin’ stars

In Miami, Medvedev’s conqueror Hurkacz will continue the defense of his title with a semifinal against Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, after he overcame Miomir Kecmanovic in their last-eight meeting.     

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s future
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies