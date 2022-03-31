 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 12:06
HomeSport News

Russia not looking for Asian football move – official

Russian football bosses are not considering a move to confederations outside Europe, according to one official
Russia not looking for Asian football move – official
© Getty Images / Veronaa

Russia continues to see itself as part of the European football community and is not actively pursuing a switch to Asia, according to Russian Football Union (RFU) official Maxim Mitrofanov.

Reports in the Russian media in recent days have suggested that the country could seek to turn its back on UEFA after the European football governing body suspended Russian national teams and clubs from its competitions – a step it took alongside global football authority FIFA.

Some Russian sports lawyers have asserted that Russia could switch to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) even without the blessing of FIFA, as part of Russia is located in the continent.

Russia could join Asian football without FIFA decree, claims lawyer READ MORE: Russia could join Asian football without FIFA decree, claims lawyer

But speaking at the ‘We Are Together. Sport’ forum in Moscow on Thursday, RFU deputy secretary general Mitrofanov dismissed that idea as “fantasy.”

“The press raises the topic that Russia could move to an Asian or even an African confederation. But for now, it’s just make-believe,” Mitrofanov said, according to Match TV.  

“We see ourselves in the FIFA family, in UEFA. And we will see how the situation develops.

“We cannot talk about creating alternative international competitions. 

“According to our rules, this requires the consent of the other side, and other teams are also included in FIFA – they will be threatened with exclusion from this organization if they go for an alternative. 

“No one will agree to this,” Mitrofanov added.

Russian officials attended the 72nd FIFA Congress in 2022 World Cup host country Qatar on Thursday, where it had been feared a vote could be held on the potential suspension or expulsion of the RFU from the organization.

In the end, the only votes on the suspension of membership involved Pakistan, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Russia avoids FIFA vote after expulsion fears READ MORE: Russia avoids FIFA vote after expulsion fears

The suspension of Russian teams by FIFA did force the Russian men’s national team to miss their planned World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal against Poland last week.

Instead, the Poles were handed a bye to the playoff final, where they defeated Sweden on Tuesday to book their spot in Qatar.

The RFU has appealed its UEFA and FIFA suspensions with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, but thus far without success. A final verdict is expected in May, according to Mitrofanov.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies