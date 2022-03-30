Russian region shuns European equipment for sports arena, turns to China

The 10,500-capacity arena could cement the Russian city of Perm as a key International Basketball Federation setting

A new 10,500-capacity sports venue in the Dzerzhinsky district of Perm will shun European equipment because of sanctions placed on Russia over the attack on Ukraine, with authorities looking to China as they create an arena they hope will be accredited by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Planners are said to hope that the federation will allow the new arena to host international matches, while it will also become the home of the Parma-Parimatch basketball club, which competes in top Russian championship the VTB United League.

Second tier Russian hockey club Molot-Prikamye are also expected to play at the arena.

“Because of the sanctions, we decided to abandon European equipment and equip the arena in favor of Asian markets," the head of the region, Dmitry Makhonin, told Tass.

"Now we are looking for Chinese [supplies] that are not inferior in quality. It is important that this equipment is certified by FIBA, otherwise there is a risk of being refused permission to hold sporting events."

The European Union has imposed a wide range of restrictions on Russia since the military campaign in Ukraine began on February 24.

The measures include economic, diplomatic and media sanctions, as well as punishments against individuals including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and businessman Roman Abramovich.

Exports such as iron, steel and luxury goods were already under European sanctions scheduled to last until at least August 2022.

FIBA suspended Russia's application to host the EuroBasket 2025 European championships days after the conflict began and exiled Russian teams from its competitions.

Moscow and Perm had been part of the tournament bid by the Russian Basketball Federation, which was conclusively dashed when Latvia, Cyprus and Finland were named on Tuesday as the hosts.

The ban on Russian teams followed an announcement by the International Olympic Committee encouraging sports federations to take action against Russia because of the conflict.

“Now we are undergoing a federal state examination," Makhonin said of the arena proposals.

"We plan to receive a conclusion in May this year. However, the process may be delayed."