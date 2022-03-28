Rogan offers to train Musk for ‘epic fight’ with Putin

Podcaster Joe Rogan has offered his services to Elon Musk after the billionaire called out Russian President Vladimir Putin

Spotify podcast superstar and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has offered to lend a hand to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 'single combat' challenge on Twitter.

Musk, 50, who has no known formal combat experience, issued the unusual request to the Russian lead two weeks ago, after the onset of the country's military operation in Ukraine.

And if the unlikely dual ever takes place, Rogan says that he will firmly be in Musk's corner.

“I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat,” Musk, who is thought to be the world's richest man, wrote. “Stakes are [Ukraine].”

Musk followed this up with another social media blast, writing in Russian: “Do you agree to this fight?” He also tagged The Kremlin's English language Twitter account in the message.

Putin has been practicing both judo and sambo since he was just 12 years of age, but Rogan says that he will help Musk bridge any gaps in their martial arts experience if the challenge is somehow accepted.

“Elon Musk wants to fight Putin. Have you seen that?” Rogan said to comedian Monty Franklin on his popular 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

“I offered my services. I texted him. I said, 'Dude I will arrange all of your training'. I said, 'I will arrange all your training'. It would be so f**king epic.”

Asked what he would envision a Vladimir Putin vs. Elon Musk fight looking like, Rogan said that it would most likely have to take place under the ruleset of mixed martial arts.

“I would say martial arts. You'd have to do martial arts,” said Rogan. “You'd have to, like, an MMA fight. It's 2022. Y'know, f**k the boxing.”

One man who is backing Putin in the hypothetical matchup is Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic.

“Elon Musk, a word of advice,” Kadyrov wrote via translation on Telegram. “Don't measure your strength against that of Putin's. You're in two completely different leagues.”

He added that Musk was little more than a "businessman and a Twitter blogger”.

This prompted Musk to revise his initial challenge.

“If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed,” he wrote.

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed.Elona — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

Musk has been vocal in his opposition to Russia's military operations in Ukraine and has made available his Starlink global communications system in Ukraine in the weeks following the onset of the operation.

The Kremlin has not responded to Musk's Twitter callout.