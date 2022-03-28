 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2022 15:37
HomeSport News

Rogan offers to train Musk for ‘epic fight’ with Putin

Podcaster Joe Rogan has offered his services to Elon Musk after the billionaire called out Russian President Vladimir Putin
Rogan offers to train Musk for ‘epic fight’ with Putin
© Michael Schwartz / WireImage

Spotify podcast superstar and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has offered to lend a hand to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 'single combat' challenge on Twitter.

Musk, 50, who has no known formal combat experience, issued the unusual request to the Russian lead two weeks ago, after the onset of the country's military operation in Ukraine.

And if the unlikely dual ever takes place, Rogan says that he will firmly be in Musk's corner.

“I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat, Musk, who is thought to be the world's richest man, wrote. “Stakes are [Ukraine].

Musk followed this up with another social media blast, writing in Russian: Do you agree to this fight?” He also tagged The Kremlin's English language Twitter account in the message.

Musk doubles down on Putin fight challenge READ MORE: Musk doubles down on Putin fight challenge

Putin has been practicing both judo and sambo since he was just 12 years of age, but Rogan says that he will help Musk bridge any gaps in their martial arts experience if the challenge is somehow accepted.

“Elon Musk wants to fight Putin. Have you seen that?” Rogan said to comedian Monty Franklin on his popular 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

“I offered my services. I texted him. I said, 'Dude I will arrange all of your training'. I said, 'I will arrange all your training'. It would be so f**king epic.”

Asked what he would envision a Vladimir Putin vs. Elon Musk fight looking like, Rogan said that it would most likely have to take place under the ruleset of mixed martial arts.

“I would say martial arts. You'd have to do martial arts,” said Rogan. “You'd have to, like, an MMA fight. It's 2022. Y'know, f**k the boxing.

One man who is backing Putin in the hypothetical matchup is Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic.

“Elon Musk, a word of advice, Kadyrov wrote via translation on Telegram. “Don't measure your strength against that of Putin's. You're in two completely different leagues.

He added that Musk was little more than a "businessman and a Twitter blogger”.

This prompted Musk to revise his initial challenge.

“If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed, he wrote.

Musk has been vocal in his opposition to Russia's military operations in Ukraine and has made available his Starlink global communications system in Ukraine in the weeks following the onset of the operation.

The Kremlin has not responded to Musk's Twitter callout.

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
The Strait Guys: Connecting America and Russia
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies