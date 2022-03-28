Olympic queen Shcherbakova comments on retirement rumors

Anna Shcherbakova admitted the current situation was ‘confused’

Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova says the uncertain situation surrounding bans imposed on Russian figure skaters could affect the decision on whether she calls time on her career.

Shcherbakova led her team to victory in the Russian Channel One Cup exhibition event at the weekend, after being forced to miss the World Championships in France when Russian and Belarusian participants were banned by the figure skating authorities in the wake of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Shcherbakova admitted after the event in Saransk that she was unsure if she would return to competition next season, should Russian skaters be cleared to compete.

“At the moment I want to rest, but this doesn’t apply to next season. So far, I think it’s not only confusing for me. No one knows what awaits us, so I will look at the situation,” said the Beijing gold medalist, who turned 18 on Monday.

“For now, I just want to take a break from this season and recover, because although it was successful, with bright moments, it was difficult for everyone.

“I want to take a breather, and then we will already make a decision closer to the new season.”

When asked if the uncertain future for Russian participation at international events would be a factor in her decision, Shcherbakova replied: “Perhaps it will directly affect my decision, yes.”

Should she end up retiring, Shcherbakova would do so as an Olympic and world champion, a three-time Russian champion, and a two-time European silver medalist – all of which she has achieved under the tutelage of the renowned Eteri Tutberidze.

Commenting on that possibility, veteran coaching icon Tatiana Tarasova said Shcherbakova was a “mature” skater who knows her own mind.

“Anna is a smart and mature athlete. She knows what to say and how to behave. She speaks frankly. It’s up to her and her coach,” Tarasova told Championat.

Those words were echoed by former world ice dance champion Ilia Averbukh.

“Anna is a smart girl. She doesn’t speak lightly,” said the Olympic medalist-turned-trainer. “I’m sure she’s very tired after two seasons.

“Shcherbakova has convincingly won all the tournaments there are in figure skating.

“I don’t think these are [her] final words, but in any case, Anya is a great figure skater who has gone down in the history of figure skating.

“If she continues to skate, we’ll be happy, if she finishes her career, we’ll always support her.”

With her triumph in Beijing, Shcherbakova made it three successive Olympic women’s figure skating singles titles for Russian contenders.

After claiming gold at the Sochi Games in 2014, Adelina Sotnikova formally announced her retirement in 2020, although she had not competed professionally since the 2015-16 season.

Alina Zagitova won gold for Russia at the PyeongChang 2018 Games and went on to clinch the 2019 world title, before announcing a career hiatus in December of the same year.

Zagitova, 19, has since concentrated on her studies as well as exhibition performances and various roles on Russian TV.