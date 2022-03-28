 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2022 10:39
HomeSport News

Olympic queen Shcherbakova comments on retirement rumors

Anna Shcherbakova admitted the current situation was ‘confused’
Olympic queen Shcherbakova comments on retirement rumors
Hanging up her skates? Russian star Anna Shcherbakova. © Joosep Martinson / International Skating Union via Getty Images

Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova says the uncertain situation surrounding bans imposed on Russian figure skaters could affect the decision on whether she calls time on her career.

Shcherbakova led her team to victory in the Russian Channel One Cup exhibition event at the weekend, after being forced to miss the World Championships in France when Russian and Belarusian participants were banned by the figure skating authorities in the wake of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Shcherbakova admitted after the event in Saransk that she was unsure if she would return to competition next season, should Russian skaters be cleared to compete.

“At the moment I want to rest, but this doesn’t apply to next season. So far, I think it’s not only confusing for me. No one knows what awaits us, so I will look at the situation,” said the Beijing gold medalist, who turned 18 on Monday. 

“For now, I just want to take a break from this season and recover, because although it was successful, with bright moments, it was difficult for everyone.

“I want to take a breather, and then we will already make a decision closer to the new season.”

When asked if the uncertain future for Russian participation at international events would be a factor in her decision, Shcherbakova replied: “Perhaps it will directly affect my decision, yes.”

Shcherbakova shrugs off nosebleed to guide team to title READ MORE: Shcherbakova shrugs off nosebleed to guide team to title

Should she end up retiring, Shcherbakova would do so as an Olympic and world champion, a three-time Russian champion, and a two-time European silver medalist – all of which she has achieved under the tutelage of the renowned Eteri Tutberidze.  

Commenting on that possibility, veteran coaching icon Tatiana Tarasova said Shcherbakova was a “mature” skater who knows her own mind.

“Anna is a smart and mature athlete. She knows what to say and how to behave. She speaks frankly. It’s up to her and her coach,” Tarasova told Championat.

Those words were echoed by former world ice dance champion Ilia Averbukh.

“Anna is a smart girl. She doesn’t speak lightly,” said the Olympic medalist-turned-trainer. “I’m sure she’s very tired after two seasons.

“Shcherbakova has convincingly won all the tournaments there are in figure skating.

“I don’t think these are [her] final words, but in any case, Anya is a great figure skater who has gone down in the history of figure skating.

“If she continues to skate, we’ll be happy, if she finishes her career, we’ll always support her.”

Russia’s dignified golden girl who battled to Beijing glory READ MORE: Russia’s dignified golden girl who battled to Beijing glory

With her triumph in Beijing, Shcherbakova made it three successive Olympic women’s figure skating singles titles for Russian contenders.

After claiming gold at the Sochi Games in 2014, Adelina Sotnikova formally announced her retirement in 2020, although she had not competed professionally since the 2015-16 season.

Alina Zagitova won gold for Russia at the PyeongChang 2018 Games and went on to clinch the 2019 world title, before announcing a career hiatus in December of the same year.

Zagitova, 19, has since concentrated on her studies as well as exhibition performances and various roles on Russian TV.  

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
The Strait Guys: Connecting America and Russia
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies