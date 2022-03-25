Italy ‘broken and haunted’ after World Cup hopes shattered by North Macedonia

The Italians will sit out a second successive World Cup

Italy’s hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup ended in incredible fashion as North Macedonia struck an injury-time winner in their playoff semifinal in Palermo, leaving the Azzurri to contemplate a second successive absence from the tournament.

After repelling Italian attacks throughout the 90 minutes, Macedonia scored in the second minute of added time as Aleksandar Trajkovski collected the ball outside the box and steered it beyond the despairing Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the bottom corner.

The goal was the only strike of the game and sparked wild celebrations among the North Macedonian players, staff and fans as the Italians were shell-shocked.

North Macedonia will progress to a playoff final against Portugal in Porto on Tuesday, while Roberto Mancini’s men failed to reach the World Cup finals just eight months after being crowned European champions.

A host of Italy players dropped to the turf at the final whistle as the unthinkable unfolded and they suffered a first defeat in 60 World Cup qualifying matches at home. The misery adds to the Azzurri’s absence at the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

“I don't know what to say,” Italy boss Mancini told reporters. “Last summer was the most beautiful joy, now comes the greatest disappointment. It is not easy to think of other things, I am very sorry for the boys. I love them much more tonight than in July.

“I am the coach, I am the first responsible, the boys are not. They have a great future, they are strong players for the future of the national team. We did not deserve this defeat.”

Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini was crestfallen, calling the loss “a great hole.”

“I’m proud of my teammates, we are all destroyed and broken but we have to start again…,” said the 37-year-old.

“I hope that the coach will stay because he is essential for this team. Now we have to return to winning, go to the Euros and in four years’ time return to this blessed World Cup.”

Chelsea midfield star Jorginho, who missed two crucial spot-kicks during the group-stage campaign as Italy were consigned to the playoffs after finishing behind Switzerland, was tearful as he said the ordeal will “haunt him for the rest of his life.”

“We played good football, we won the European Championship last summer, but unfortunately in the last few games we made small errors and were unable to recover from them. They made the difference,” he told RAI Sport.

“It hurts when I think about it, because I do still think about it and it will haunt me for the rest of my life. Stepping up there twice and not being able to help your team and your country is something that I will carry with me forever, and it weighs on me.

“People say we need to lift our heads and carry on, but it’s tough.”

Much of the attention before Thursday night had focused on what seemed to be an inevitable Italy-Portugal playoff final with a spot in Qatar at stake.

The Portuguese kept up their end of the bargain with a 3-1 win against Turkey in Porto, thanks to goals from Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes, although the visitors spurned a chance to make it 2-2 in the 85th minute when Burak Yilmaz blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

Rather than facing Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will now meet a North Macedonia team riding a wave of confidence after shutting out the European Champions at Stadio Renzo Barbera, facing 32 shots from the Italians – but just five of which were on target.

North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski said his team had done an Italian Job on their rivals.

“We won Italian style against the Italians, a goal with two shots on target,” he told reporters. “I’m very happy for this victory, I’m proud for these guys.”

North Macedonia will be aiming for a first-ever World Cup appearance, having played at the European Championships for the first time last summer.

Elsewhere in European qualifying, Wales overcame Austria 2-1 in their playoff semifinal in Cardiff thanks to a Gareth Bale double.

They will play the winner of the tie between Scotland and Ukraine, although that match has been postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Sweden defeated the Czech Republic 1-0 after an extra-time goal from Robin Quaison in Stockholm. The Swedes will next face Poland, who were granted a bye into the playoff final after original opponents Russia were banned by FIFA due to the military offensive in Ukraine.