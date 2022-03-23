 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2022 20:02
HomeSport News

Premier League footballer brands attention on Ukraine ‘racist’

Hector Bellerin compared the attack to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and wars in Yemen and Iraq
Premier League footballer brands attention on Ukraine ‘racist’
Hector Bellerin © Joaquin Corchero / Europa Press via Getty Images

Arsenal wideman and Real Betis loanee Hector Bellerin has spoken out on Russia's attack on Ukraine and questioned why the conflict has been given more media attention than others in Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

The 27-year-old former Spain international accused people who selectively turn their focus on the attack while ignoring conflicts in other countries of racism

"It is quite difficult to see that we are more interested in this war than in others," the Spaniard told La Media Inglesa via Marca.

"I don't know if it is because they are more like us or because the conflict can affect us more directly both economically and in terms of refugees.

"The Palestinian war has been completely silenced, no one speaks about it.

"Yemen, Iraq... now Russia not being able to play in the World Cup is something that other countries have faced for many years."

Governing body FIFA's ban on Russian teams that Russia's Qatar 2022 qualifying playoff semifinal against Poland has been called off, with their opponents, who had refused to head to Moscow, given a bye.

Bellerin went on to suggest that turning "a blind eye to other conflicts and now to have this position" is "racist".

Squash star decries ‘double standards’ over Ukraine and Palestine (VIDEO) READ MORE: Squash star decries ‘double standards’ over Ukraine and Palestine (VIDEO)

"It also reflects a lack of empathy for the number of lives lost in many conflicts and we are prioritizing those that are near to us, he said.

Joining the Premier League side from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy in 2011, Catalonia native Bellerin spent a decade at Arsenal before leaving for Real Betis on a season-long loan last year. 

Bellerin's remarks on Russia and Ukraine echo those made by world squash number two Ali Farag after winning the Optasia 2022 Squash Champion title in London at the Wimbledon Club earlier this month. 

"One more thing that I know is going to get me in trouble, but you know we've all seen what's going on in the world at the moment with Ukraine and nobody is happy about what's going [on],” Farag said following his victory against world number six Diego Elias.

"Nobody should ever accept any killings in the world, any oppression. We've never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it's allowed.

"So [now] that we're allowed, I hope that people also look at the oppression everywhere in the world.

"I mean, the Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years and – well, I guess because it doesn't fit the narrative of the media of the West.

"We couldn't talk about it, but now that we can talk about the Ukraine, we can talk about Palestinians. So please keep that in mind."

Top stories

RT Features

How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies