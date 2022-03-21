 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2022 10:02
Fire rages at Netherlands national football stadium (VIDEO)

Players looked worried as smoke billowed from a blaze at the Netherlands' Amsterdam Arena
A fire blazed at an Ajax game © Peter Lous / BSR Agency / Getty Images

Worried players watched on as a huge fire broke out ahead of Dutch football giants Ajax's Eredivisie clash with fierce rivals Feyenoord at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana could only look on as smoke billowed and flames raged during the troubling incident in the home end behind his goal ahead of the game known as the Klassieker in the Netherlands.

Footage showed referee Clay Ruperti appearing to head to the side of the pitch and speak to an official about the fire.

No details of any damage or injuries have been released about the second high-profile pyrotechnic incident in a football match on Sunday.

A grenade appeared to explode on the pitch ahead of another derby, when Newell's Old Boys visited Rosario Central in the Primera Division.

The Klassieker has become notorious for violent incidents and disorder since the 1970s.

One fan died in the 'Battle of Beverwijk' in 1997 – a clash between supporters of the clubs on a motorway.

Away supporters and groups of home fans have also been banned from attending the match during some seasons.

Rotterdam side Feyenoord arrived in Amsterdam looking to keep their slim title hopes alive and took the lead twice against the league leaders in the game.

Ajax had been knocked out of the Champions League at the arena by Benfica on Tuesday and spent almost two-thirds of the match trailing.

Serbia attacker Dusan Tadic equalized with a superb free-kick 12 minutes from time, then Brazil winger Antony scored the winner with four minutes remaining to seal an epic 3-2 victory for Ajax.

Antony was sent off at the death when he received a second yellow card for removing his shirt.

Second-placed PSV's 5-0 win at home to Fortuna Sittard meant reigning champions Ajax remained two points clear at the top with seven league games remaining. Feyenoord are 11 points behind them in third.

