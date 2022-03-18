Chelsea learn Champions League quarterfinal fate amid sanctions turmoil

The competition's defending champions will face Real Madrid in the next round

Chelsea will face record 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals as the London club's defense of their title continues.

The draw for the elite continental club competition's next fixtures was made on Friday, with Thomas Tuchel's men initially scheduled to host the La Liga leaders at Stamford Bridge before heading to the Bernabeu in the two-leg knockout tie.

Given EU and UK sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, it is likely that Chelsea may have to play their home leg behind closed doors as they won't be able to sell tickets to either their own fans or those traveling from the Spanish capital.

For the away leg, Chelsea will also have to operate on a strict travel budget as part of their special license to continue playing matches due to Abramovich's assets being frozen.

It was originally thought that Chelsea would host the first leg due to how the draw came out. However Real Madrid and cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, who will meet Manchester City, can't both play at home in the first leg so a UEFA ruling determined that Atletico, as La Liga champions, will go to the Etihad first.

Chelsea will therefore battle Real Madrid at the Bernabeu first off on April 6 prior to the decider at Stamford Bridge six days later on April 13.

Reigning champions Chelsea reached the quarter-finals by seeing off last season's Ligue 1 winners Lille 4-1 on aggregate.

First beating the French side 2-0 at home, they then topped them again 2-1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta either side of the half-time whistle.

