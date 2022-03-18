 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Mar, 2022 11:42
HomeSport News

Chelsea learn Champions League quarterfinal fate amid sanctions turmoil

The competition's defending champions will face Real Madrid in the next round
Chelsea learn Champions League quarterfinal fate amid sanctions turmoil
© Alex Caparros / UEFA / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chelsea will face record 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals as the London club's defense of their title continues. 

The draw for the elite continental club competition's next fixtures was made on Friday, with Thomas Tuchel's men initially scheduled to host the La Liga leaders at Stamford Bridge before heading to the Bernabeu in the two-leg knockout tie.

Given EU and UK sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, it is likely that Chelsea may have to play their home leg behind closed doors as they won't be able to sell tickets to either their own fans or those traveling from the Spanish capital.

For the away leg, Chelsea will also have to operate on a strict travel budget as part of their special license to continue playing matches due to Abramovich's assets being frozen.  

It was originally thought that Chelsea would host the first leg due to how the draw came out. However Real Madrid and cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, who will meet Manchester City, can't both play at home in the first leg so a UEFA ruling determined that Atletico, as La Liga champions, will go to the Etihad first.

Chelsea will therefore battle Real Madrid at the Bernabeu first off on April 6 prior to the decider at Stamford Bridge six days later on April 13.

Reigning champions Chelsea reached the quarter-finals by seeing off last season's Ligue 1 winners Lille 4-1 on aggregate.

First beating the French side 2-0 at home, they then topped them again 2-1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta either side of the half-time whistle.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: ‘Something must be done!’
0:00
26:17
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies