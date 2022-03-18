Russia dealt blow as sports court backs FIFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has refused to lift a FIFA ban on Russian teams

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has rejected a bid by Russia to freeze a ban placed upon its football teams in advance of next week's World Cup qualification playoffs, it was announced on Friday.

CAS refused an appeal by the Russian Football Union (RFU), which called for an emergency ruling in advance of an official appeal against FIFA's suspension of the country's teams from its competitions.

The ban was imposed in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and has cast into doubt Russia's ability to fulfil their originally scheduled World Cup qualification playoff against Poland next week.

Further clarification on this is expected in due course.

The RFU is thought to still be pursuing the possibility of having the ban overturned by the time of the June international football window, something which would subsequently require March's playoff fixture – which could be between Poland and Sweden or Czech Republic – to be delayed.

Ukraine's World Cup playoff against Scotland has been postponed from next week until June.

The judgement comes shortly after a similar appeal was denied to freeze a ban imposed on Russia by UEFA.

Russian athletes and teams have been subject to bans across multiple sports in the past weeks, with similar measures also taken against Belarusian athletes across several sporting disciplines.

“The President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the request filed by the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to stay, for the duration of the CAS proceedings, the execution of the FIFA Council’s decision to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in its competitions until further notice (the Challenged decision),” CAS said in a statement released Friday.

“Accordingly, the Challenged Decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions.

“The CAS arbitration proceedings continue. A Panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet.”