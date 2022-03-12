WWE star suffers broken neck in wrestling stunt gone wrong (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Former WWE champ Big E suffered a serious neck injury during a live event in Alabama

Former WWE champion Big E – real name Ettore Ewen – is recovering in hospital after he suffered a broken neck on live television while performing a stunt on the organization's 'Smackdown' television show.

Ewen, who is a ten-year veteran with World Wrestling Entertainment, was teaming with longtime ally Kofi Kingston against Irish wrestler Sheamus and his partner Ridge Holland when Holland attempted a 'belly to belly' suplex on the 285lb Ewen.

Big E, though, landed gruesomely on his head in the stunt, which was performed on crash pads outside of the wrestling ring, and later explained in a video posted to social media that he broke his neck in the incident.

"I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for your concern and your messages – it’s very heartwarming," he said from his hospital bed while wearing a neck brace.

Warning: graphic video

oh god noo.... Big E dropped on his head. Please be okay #Smackdownpic.twitter.com/QgIgdvGnlW — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) March 12, 2022

"I can move all of my digits, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that.

"But once again, thank you everybody. I’ll be good, don’t worry. Go to sleep, don’t worry about ‘ol me. But for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you, for real."

Ridge Holland, whose real name is Luke Menzies, is a former English rugby league player and relative wrestling novice who was drafted onto the WWE roster from their developmental league NXT last year – just five or so years after beginning his wrestling training following a rugby league career which saw him make 156 professional appearances across ten seasons.

News of Ewen's injury sent shockwaves through the WWE locker room, with several stars taking to social media to offer their support to the 36-year-old.

One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022

Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man.@WWEBigE 🙏🙏🙏 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 12, 2022

"One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you, E," wrote one of wrestling's biggest stars, Becky Lynch, on social media.

"Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man," added WWE icon Mick Foley.

Another star, Bayley, posted a photograph of her an Big E along with a 'heart' and 'praying' emoji.

Several professional wrestlers have suffered serious injuries during matches, with Big E the latest to be added to an unfortunate list of broken necks suffering in – or, in this case, out – of the ring.

Wrestler 'Hardcore' Holly suffered a similar injury when performing with Brock Lesnar several years ago, and WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin experienced a similar injury during a championship match with the late Owen Hart in 1997.

Big E is a former WWE champion but lost his world title in a match with Brock Lesnar on January 1 2022.