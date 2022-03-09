Russian goal king Ovechkin registers new NHL milestone

Alexander Ovechkin continues his ascent up the all-time NHL scoring charts

Russian star Alexander Ovechkin moved into joint third in the all-time NHL goals list as he scored twice in the Washington Capitals’ 5-4 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin scored in the second period at the Scotiabank Saddledome – his 35th goal of the season – before scoring into an empty net with just under two minutes of the third period remaining, moving him onto 766 NHL career goals.

That tally puts the 36-year-old Russian level with Czech icon Jagr in third spot in the all-time charts, with only Canadian pair Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky ahead of him on the list, with 801 and 894 career NHL goals respectively.

Ovechkin has reached his landmark of 766 goals in 1,253 games, while it took Jagr 1,733 appearances to register the tally.

“Obviously, it’s always nice to hear those kind of milestones, numbers,” said the Russian star, according to ESPN.

“It’s pretty big, obviously, and how I always said, being with those names and in this company, it’s a pretty cool moment.”

Ovechkin could have surpassed Jagr against the Flames, but saw a late chance for a hat-trick go begging after a shot deflected off the skates of Elias Lindholm.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said the team is “excited” for Ovechkin as he continues his rise up the scoring charts.

“We don’t talk about it much. I think everybody knows what’s going on and it’s awesome to be a part of,” said Laviolette as Ovechkin scored for the third straight game.

With the added scrutiny of being Russian amid his homeland’s military offensive in Ukraine, Ovechkin was subjected to a smattering of boos by some sections of the Calgary crowd on Tuesday night, although the player himself did not comment on the situation after the game.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have put out a statement condemning “the Russian invasion of Ukraine” but also asserting that they stand by their Russian players and their families, who are “being put in a difficult position.”

The Capitals are next in action at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.