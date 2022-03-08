Russian football chiefs appeal FIFA and UEFA bans

The Russian Football Union want their men's and women's national teams reinstated in international competitions

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has lodged an appeal to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as a response to the decision made by global and European governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to ban all Russian teams from international competitions.

CAS confirmed that the RFU's appeal had been submitted on Tuesday afternoon against the governing bodies and the football associations of countries that refused to compete against Russian sides.

This includes the Polish, Swedish and Czech FAs, who all voiced opposition to facing the Russian men's national team in a Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final in Moscow on March 24, and a potential final also in the Russian capital five days later, due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

FIFA and UEFA followed an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation last week by swiftly banning Russian teams from international competitions.

Russian Football Federation Takes Bans To CASThe FUR have taken FIFA, UEFA, the Polish, Swedish, Czech, Montenegrin and Malta Football Associations to the Court Of Arbitration For Sport.They request that CAS set aside the decision to ban all Russian teams and clubs. pic.twitter.com/5aFPzYLddS — Nqobile Ndlovu (@CashNSport) March 8, 2022

In addition to the men's national team missing out on the chance to reach the World Cup, Spartak Moscow have been thrown out of the Europa League last 16 and the women's national team were ejected from Euro 2022 in England in July.

The RFU wishes to see its sides returned to FIFA and UEFA competitions and said it would lodge an appeal to this effect last Thursday.

"The RFU will demand the restoration of all men's and women's national teams of Russia in all types of football in the tournaments in which they took part (including in the qualifying round of the World Cup in Qatar), as well as compensation for damage," it vowed.

"In order to ensure the possibility of the participation of Russian teams in the next scheduled matches, the RFU will insist on an expedited procedure for considering the case," the RFU went on.

"If FIFA and UEFA refuse such a procedure, a requirement will be put forward for the introduction of interim measures in the form of suspension of FIFA and UEFA decisions," the federation finished.

In addition to seeing its national teams and clubs banned from international competitions, Russia also lost this season's Champions League final on May 28 which has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris.