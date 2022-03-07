FIFA reacts to ‘barbaric’ football bloodbath that ‘killed up to 17’ people

The bloody brawl at a match in Mexico injured at least 26 people and reportedly led to deaths

FIFA has reacted to the mass brawl that reportedly saw 17 people killed and 26 injured in a Liga MX match between football teams Queretaro and Atlas in Mexico at the weekend.

The governing body expressed its shock at the outbreak of violence at the game, which was halted with visiting Liga MX champions Atlas leading 1-0 in the second half.

"FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and [South American football chiefs] Concacaf in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible," it said.

"Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences. Once again, FIFA would like to stress that violence should have absolutely no place in football and we will continue working with all parties to eradicate it from our game."

FIFA Statement regarding the acts of violance in Queretaro, Mexico👉 https://t.co/pf26e7DFtgpic.twitter.com/t6RQivBFNJ — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 6, 2022

The Queretaro state civil protection agency had previously said that 22 people were injured, two of whom were in critical condition with nine taken to the local General Hospital.

ESPN later reported that at least 26 people who attended the game were hurt, with seven now discharged.

Unconfirmed reports have now said that up to 17 people died in multiple brawls that broke out in the stands in the 62nd minute.

Warning: videos contain violence

As players took shelter in the locker room or stayed behind in attempts to calm the angry mob, security were forced to open the front gates so that peaceful fans, including women and children, could escape the violence by making their way on to the pitch.

Shocking footage that was shared widely online showed fans spilling onto the field as bloodied supporters were stripped naked and punched and kicked despite lying on the ground unresponsive.

Queretaro Governor Mauricio Kuri condemned the violence, saying that Queretaro's owners would be made to answer for the shocking events.

Bad scenes at the Queretaro vs Atlas Match 🇲🇽People killed 😱😭Football should never result in #violence. Prayers with the victims 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yP0N9PijdJ — Captain CR7🐐🇵🇹 (@azumah_razak) March 6, 2022

AS Mexico claimed that heavy sanctions are expected at the turn of the week.

"I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences," Kuri said, adding that he felt "pain, with shame and a lot of rage".

"I have no words strong enough to condemn the violence, the abusiveness and the senselessness of what happened yesterday."

This game in #Queretaro vs #atlas is the craziest soccer riot I’ve ever seen on live TV. #LigaMX Queretaro fans decided to bum rush the field and just beat up everyone wearing an atlas shirt in the whole stadium. Women and children fleeing in panic. pic.twitter.com/DDHlQSKuF9 — facundo segundo (@felixthemichael) March 6, 2022

Fve public servants in charge of the game's security operations have been suspended from their activities, with some made to testify to the Queretaro State Prosecutor's Office.

"We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our soccer," said Mexican FA president Mikel Arriola, who suspended the rest of the weekend's Matchday 9 fixtures in the Mexican top flight.

The Estadio Corregidora stadium will no longer be a venue for matches. Away fans at all Liga MX matches have also been banned.

One Mexican fan on social media called for the country to be disqualified from the Qatar World Cup 2022 and banned from hosting the 2026 edition.

Mexico is due to co-host the tournament in four years' time alongside Canada and the US.

"I am disgusted by what happened today at the Queretaro vs Atlas game," reacted female professional Miah Alexia Zuazau, pointing out that the sport "is supposed to bring families and other people together to enjoy the beautiful game".

Ex-Mexico, Atlas and Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez pointed to issues in wider society. "Unfortunately, what is happening in Queretaro... is happening in my country," the former national team captain said.