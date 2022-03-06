 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2022 19:17
HomeSport News

Ukrainian tennis ace shares WhatsApp exchange with Djokovic

The tennis great appeared to have offered to send money to the player, who has returned to Ukraine
Ukrainian tennis ace shares WhatsApp exchange with Djokovic
Sergiy Stakhovsky © Clive Mason / Getty Images

Novak Djokovic offered financial aid to Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, according to screenshots shared by the veteran showing purported WhatsApp messages from the former world number one.

Stakhovsky, who returned to his homeland following its invasion by Russia in order to join the military, shared the exchange on his Instagram page.

"Stako, how are you? Are you on the ground?" Djokovic asks in the messages, which which Stakhovsky accompanied with a photo of the pair meeting at the net to shake hands after a clay court showdown at the French Open in 2009.

"I'm thinking of you. I hope everything calms down soon," Djokovic adds. 

"Please tell me the best address where I can send help, both financial and otherwise."

Retired Stakhovsky, who once reached a career-high of 31 in the men's ATP rankings and won four titles, first replies with a love heart and a prayer hands emoji.

"Nole, thank you very much. I'm on the ground. Kiev is pretty quiet," he explains.

Djokovic has endured criticism from some after his Australian Open visa and vaccine row earlier this year as well as his court outbursts.

American world number 17 Reilly Opelka added to suggestions by several players that Djokovic is a staunch supporter of his fellow professionals by responded to the screenshots: "No surprise."

Djokovic gets French Open boost after vaccine rule change READ MORE: Djokovic gets French Open boost after vaccine rule change

Stakhovsky retired after losing his first match at the Grand Slam in Melbourne in January.

Now 36, he reportedly amassed almost $5.7 in career prize money despite never going beyond the third round of a major tournament in singles or doubles.

He is perhaps best known for beating tennis icon Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon 2013, when Stakhovsky was a rank outsider as the world number 116 at the time.

Stakhovsky played Djokovic four times between 2009 and 2015, failing to win a set against the 34-year-old considered by many to be the greatest player of all time.

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies