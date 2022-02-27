Hockey side quits league for ‘political reasons’

Latvian side Dinamo Riga said they were quitting the Kontinental Hockey League to show their 'clear position'

Latvian team Dinamo Riga have withdrawn from top European hockey competition the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in what they called an expression of the "clear position" of club management days after Finnish side Jokerit pulled out of this season's playoffs.

One of five non-Russian teams in the KHL, Dinamo have decided to end their 14-year membership of the league as a consequence of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"In such a military and humanitarian crisis, we do not see any opportunity for co-operation with the Kontinental Hockey League," said Juris Savickis, the Chairman of the club's Supervisory Board.

Jari Kurri, the chairman of the Finnish-based side, suggested that the club had made its decision to quit the playoffs shortly after the military operation began.

He added that his announcement was delayed because he had to enter discussions with the league in line with KHL policies.

“The world is going through really difficult times right now," he added, speaking before his side had been due to play Spartak Moscow on March 1.

"All our thoughts are with the people suffering from the situation. We hope that a peaceful solution to the situation can be found soon."

KHL president Alexei Morozov said he regretted the departure of Jokerit, who joined the KHL for the 2014/15 season.

“We’re very sorry to lose Jokerit – an excellent and vibrant team with a recognizable style,” Morozov rued in a statement.

"It’s very unfortunate that Jokerit’s departure is due not to sporting reasons, but to political ones."

The other non-Russian KHL sides are Belarus's Dinamo Minsk, Kunlun Red of China Stars and Kazakh team Barys Nur-Sultan.

The development is the latest in a sequence of sporting announcements reacting to the situation in Ukraine.

On Friday, European football governing body UEFA announced that the Champions League final in May will be moved from St. Petersburg to Paris and ordered the Russian national team and clubs from the country to play home games in neutral settings.