Chelsea issue statement on Ukraine

The announcement was made a day after a statement by club owner Roman Abramovich

Premier League giants Chelsea have issued a statement about the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

In an announcement hours before the club's Carabao Cup final date with Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, the club called the situation in Ukraine "horrific and devastating."

"Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine," it added. "Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

The development came less than 24 hours after club owner Roman Abramovich said he was handing the "stewardship and care" of the club to its trustees.

Club statement on the conflict in Ukraine. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 27, 2022

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans," the Russian businessman added.

Speaking ahead of the final, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the attention on Abramovich had caused "huge uncertainty".

“It’s pretty unreal," admitted the German coach. "It’s clouding our minds, it’s clouding excitement towards the final and it brings huge uncertainty.

"Much more to all people and families who are actually more involved than us. And our best wishes and our regards and thoughts are obviously with them.

“Still, there are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK with scenarios like this that it makes no sense if I comment on it.

"We are aware of it, we have not so much inside information as you think and in the very end, and don’t understand me wrong, I think it’s also derived from the team and from the staff, and I include myself, to be maybe not political, to do sports and to focus on sports.

"Not because we are hiding. The situation is clear – it’s horrible, there is no doubt about it.”

The showdown with the Reds is Chelsea's first final since their 1-0 defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup in May 2021.

Tuchel's team secured their greatest triumph of his 13-month reign so far two weeks later, beating the current Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in Porto.