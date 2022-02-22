Logan Paul makes Schwarzenegger slap fighting announcement (VIDEO)

The pair will host the upcoming Slap Fighting Championship on March 5

Logan Paul will host the upcoming Slap Fighting Championship with action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger on March 5, the YouTuber has announced.

Novice boxer Paul, who was last seen in the ring taking on 50-0 great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June, made the announcement via his social media channels where he boasts a combined 28.5 million followers after also sharing the news on his podcast with former California governor Schwarzenegger.

Confirming that he would be hosting the Fanmio event alongside Schwarzenegger at his annual Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival in Columbus, and providing information on when and where to watch it, Paul added: "This is gonna be f****n' insane," on Twitter and Instagram.

hosting the @SlapFighting Championship with @Schwarzenegger, March 5 LIVE & free on my YouTube channel and @Fanmiothis is going to be fkn insane pic.twitter.com/eKyJh9DGqz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 22, 2022

Paul's promo video featured highlights of past Slap Fighting Championship events including knockouts and crowd reactions.

Training clips of some fighters smashing watermelons with their open hands and lifting tires were also present, and Paul told USA Today elsewhere that he loves "the absurdity" of the sport.

"I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It’s hilarious to me," Paul added.

"It’s like, how is that a real event? What the f**k is that sport?" he asked.

"I know we’re going to have a great time watching the slap competition as long as we don’t get slapped," said Schwarzenegger.

Slap fighting first took off in Russia in 2019 when a Krasnoyarsk event saw winner Vasiliy Kamotskiy take home a 30,000 rubles ($380) prize money.

Meanwhile in Russia...the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) 👏🇷🇺pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019

The event Paul and Schwarzenegger are set to host will feature super heavyweight Dawid 'Zales' Zalewski, who last October slapped ex-strongman Artur 'Walus' Walczak so hard that he gave Walczak a brain injury from which he reportedly later died aged 46.

Another highlight of the card is 370-pound Koa 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes, who is an ex-American football player, boxer and wrestler, and Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel said the goal of the show "is to get maximum exposure for the sport and what we’re doing."