 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin asks parliament for right to use Russian military abroad
22 Feb, 2022 15:40
HomeSport News

Russian gymnasts ‘won’t go to Kiev’

The Russian rhythmic gymnastics team was due to compete in the Ukrainian capital
Russian gymnasts ‘won’t go to Kiev’
Russian gymnast Dina Averina. © Toru Hanai / Getty Images

Russia’s rhythmic gymnastics stars will miss the Grand Prix stage in Kiev next month due to ongoing tensions with Ukraine, Russian official Irina Viner-Usmanova has said.

Kiev hosts an FIG Grand Prix stage also known as the ‘Deriugina Cup’ on March 14-15 at the Palace of Sports, but Russian stars such as the Averina sisters, Dina and Arina, are set to skip the showpiece because of military and political tensions.

“In connection with the current situation between Russia and Ukraine, of course [as things stand] the Russian team will not go to Kiev,” said the head of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, Viner-Usmanova.

Russian gymnastics boss ‘predicted’ Beijing skating scandal after Tokyo controversy READ MORE: Russian gymnastics boss ‘predicted’ Beijing skating scandal after Tokyo controversy

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the breakaway republics of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Donbass region.

The move has infuriated Ukraine and its Western allies, although Russia says it has taken the step to safeguard the local populations after widespread reports of shelling from Ukraine and other military activity.

The fallout from the geopolitical crisis has already filtered through to sport, with claims that Russia could be stripped of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg.

UEFA has said no decision has been made despite reports in the Western media that it is “likely” to take the step, while Russian officials say the matter has not been discussed.

READ MORE: Russia responds to claims it could be stripped of Champions League final

Top stories

RT Features

‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies