Klitschko issues Ukraine rallying cry

The former world heavyweight champion made the call in a social media message in English

Wladimir Klitschko claimed that Ukraine has an “infinite will to exist” as the former world heavyweight boxing king issued a social media message amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Fears of a major conflict in the Donbass area have been heightened in recent days after shelling from Ukrainian forces was reported against two breakaway republics in the region.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), which were formerly part of Ukraine. Putin has since ordered Russian troops into the region as a peacekeeping force.

Ukraine’s Western allies have claimed Russia is planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbor – although Moscow has repeatedly denied it has aggressive intentions.

Taking to Twitter to issue a rallying cry, former unified world heavyweight king Klitschko asserted that Ukraine would stand tall.

“Be sure: Ukraine is strong!” wrote the 45-year-old in English.

“It has a strong capital #Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite. Glory to Ukraine!”

Klitschko’s elder brother and fellow former world heavyweight champion Vitali is currently the mayor of Kiev.

As tensions rose with Russia, Wladimir Klitschko was seen signing up for his country’s reserve forces in front of the cameras earlier in February.

“It is a naked part that is in me, that I cannot leave just like that. When seeing that my country is geopolitically struggling, I’m right here,” he told reporters.

A former multiple-title holder, Klitschko fought just once in Ukraine during his 69-fight professional career, with the vast majority of his bouts taking place in Germany or the US.

Klitschko’s solitary fight in his homeland came in Kiev in December 1998, when he suffered a shock TKO defeat to America’s Ross Puritty – the first loss of his professional career.