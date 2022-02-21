LeBron James ‘struggles to control laughter’ during US anthem (VIDEO)

The NBA star’s reaction to a performance by Macy Gray was a social media talking point

LeBron James was caught struggling to keep a straight face at the NBA All-Star Game as singer Macy Gray gave an unorthodox rendition of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’.

LA Lakers icon James was leading ‘Team LeBron’ for the showpiece against rivals captained by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sunday night.

Before tip-off, the assembled stars lined up for the traditional celebrity performance of the US national anthem, this year provided by Grammy-winning soulstress Gray.

The singer put her own particular spin on the rendition, which appeared to leave LeBron somewhat amused.

Cameras captured him apparently trying to restrain a grin as he stood alongside Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

“LeBron fighting demons trying to hold in his laughter lmaooo,” read one viral tweet sharing the clip.

LeBron fighting demons trying to hold in his laughter lmaooo pic.twitter.com/4vpIApnCsq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 21, 2022

LeBron was trying his hardest not to laugh while Macy Gray was singing national anthem…. #NBAAllStar#AllStarGamepic.twitter.com/l79S9NX984 — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) February 21, 2022

Elsewhere, others picked up on Hollywood royalty Bill Murray’s stunned reaction.

When Bill Murray is terrified by Macy Gray’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. 😦 lmao #AllStarGame#BillMurraypic.twitter.com/oSeW0VL7ym — ChrisCONVRDIST (@CConardist) February 21, 2022

When the game got underway, Curry starred with a 50-point haul which included an All-Star record 16 triples.

Curry was named MVP while James finished with 24 points – including a brilliant jump shot to win the game as Team LeBron edged out Team Durant 163-160.