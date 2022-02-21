 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022
LeBron James ‘struggles to control laughter’ during US anthem (VIDEO)

The NBA star’s reaction to a performance by Macy Gray was a social media talking point
LeBron James battled to restrain himself. © Twitter

LeBron James was caught struggling to keep a straight face at the NBA All-Star Game as singer Macy Gray gave an unorthodox rendition of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’.

LA Lakers icon James was leading ‘Team LeBron’ for the showpiece against rivals captained by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sunday night. 

Before tip-off, the assembled stars lined up for the traditional celebrity performance of the US national anthem, this year provided by Grammy-winning soulstress Gray.

The singer put her own particular spin on the rendition, which appeared to leave LeBron somewhat amused.

Cameras captured him apparently trying to restrain a grin as he stood alongside Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

“LeBron fighting demons trying to hold in his laughter lmaooo,” read one viral tweet sharing the clip.

Elsewhere, others picked up on Hollywood royalty Bill Murray’s stunned reaction.

When the game got underway, Curry starred with a 50-point haul which included an All-Star record 16 triples.

Curry was named MVP while James finished with 24 points – including a brilliant jump shot to win the game as Team LeBron edged out Team Durant 163-160.  

