‘Whizzy Rascal’ causes chaos by kidnapping match ball in car on rugby pitch (VIDEO)

A rugby match in England was delayed when a child went too far in a car stunt on the pitch

Farce descended on an English rugby match when the tiny driver of a small car drove past the referee and both sets of players in a hilarious failure to promptly deliver the match ball for kick-off.

Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers were preparing for the start of their Super League showdown when the match mascot, nicknamed 'Whizzy Rascal' after English rapper Dizzee Rascal and steering a downsized vehicle while carrying the ball, made his way towards the center circle as some of the stars applauded him – only to carry on past.

Sitting at the wheel in the miniature motor, the child was clearly enjoying his pre-match responsibility and drove past the official again after Warrington player Toby King had gently turned the car around and motioned encouragingly towards the center spot.

"That's a miniature stig," said an amused Sky Sports commentator, referencing the anonymous helmet-wearing driver from hit TV show 'Top Gear'. "He'll get there in the end. Lots of congestion in the area."

England international Stefan Ratchford, of Wolves, good-naturedly beckoned the boy to give him the ball and end the stunt as he sped towards him.

That only resulted in the youngster driving past Ratchford and continuing his progress across the pitch.

"Stefan Ratchford gave him the police stop sign," said the broadcasting team. "Straight across. All the players – everyone's having a giggle at this."

Fans inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium cheered the car as the unexpected pre-match action unfolded, eventually slowing near a costumed mascot, Wolfie.

Home boss Daryl Powell, who was overseeing his first match in charge of the Wolves, was seen watching from on high in a clip watched hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

The former Castleford coach saw his team hit full throttle and leave the visitors spluttering, with Ratchford driving their victory courtesy of five successful conversions in a 34-10 win.

The unorthodox ball delivery is not the only innovation of its kind used by Warrington.

A video-controlled vehicle delivers the tee for kicks during home games for the early pace-setters in the English top flight.