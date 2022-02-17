UFC sensation makes OnlyFans decision

The unbeaten Scottish-Australian MMA fighter had a curt response to a question about the site

UFC fighter Casey O'Neill has offered a curt comeback to a fan who asked the unbeaten MMA star whether she would consider setting up an OnlyFans account in the aftermath of her win over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271.

The subscription site, which is a hotbed of adult content and has proved a lucrative source of income for sports stars including MMA fighters, will never appeal to the photogenic star despite the riches she could make from charging fans for photos, videos and other forms of content.

Dozens of female MMA competitors have taken the opportunity to boost their income by charging their admirers to access material on the site, although a row broke out last month when UFC favorite Miesha Tate appeared to mock fighters who turn to the racy means of making extra cash.

"Constant questions about OnlyFans," O'Neill told her thousands of Twitter followers, leaving no-one in doubt about her views by adding: "No, never."

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, who has more than three million Instagram followers and her own subscription site, spoke before she left the promotion in 2021 about her ability to make more money outside of fighting through her vast audience.

O'Neill appears to be entirely focused on a fight career that has led her to four successive victories since her first UFC appearance in February 2021, including her win over the more experienced Modafferi in Houston on Saturday.

'King Casey' has not been shy to offer her opinions on social media since her ninth professional triumph.

"You know what would be the best thing in the world?" the 24-year-old asked. "If people had to own the words they said on social media.

"I guarantee people wouldn’t be so comfortable talking sh*t if everyone knew who they were and where they lived.

"I’m not even just talking about me – I see some pretty horrible sh*t [said] to a lot of people on here."

Now a top-15 ranked fighter, O'Neill told fans to stop booing her against the home fighter after her win over Modafferi, warning them: "If you want me to the bad guy then f*ck you – I’ll be the bad guy.”

When she was subsequently attacked by an online troll, she hit back: "Someone from a fake burner account who’s done nothing with their life calling me a weak coward? Nice."

Scotland-born O'Neill also appeared to take exception to a suggestion that she attempts to hide her heritage.

"I’m confused," she retorted. "It literally says everywhere I’m Scottish. I don’t know what your problem is. Where did I say I wasn’t Scottish?"

The fan of Scottish Premiership football team Rangers said she wears the Scottish flag on her clothes and fight kit and showed her support for her team ahead of their Europa League match at German giants Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.