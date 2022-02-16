 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 08:54
Russian hockey stars battle past Danes

The reigning Olympic champions defeated Denmark 3-1 in the quarterfinal in Beijing
© Harry How / Getty Images

The Russian ice hockey team has continued its title defense in Beijing, overcoming Denmark in their quarterfinal clash. 

It was no walk in the park for Alexei Zhamnov’s men, who faced gritty resistance from their lower-ranked rivals.

Despite a lack of experience playing in the playoffs of major hockey events, Denmark proved a tough nut to crack for the 'Russian Red Machine'.

After sensationally beating the Czech Republic and Switzerland in the group stage, Denmark again showed a decent defense against the ROC.

Morten Madsen #29 of Team Denmark and Kirill Semyonov #94 of Team ROC © Getty Images / Elsa

It had been expected to be somewhat routine, but it wasn't until the 14th minute that Olympic flag bearer Vadim Shipachev gave his team the lead. 

Denmark replied in the second period, capitalizing on a one-man advantage to tie the score at 1-1.

Nikita Nesterov restored his team’s lead with a hammering slapshot right from the blue line.

It took the squads several seconds to realize that the puck hit the net until the referee signaled that the ROC had its second goal.

Victory but criticism for Russian hockey stars in Beijing

Denmark battled brilliantly, but squandered chances to level the score.

In the third period, having fought off Denmark’s aggressive attacks, the ROC scored a powerplay goal to secure a 3-1 win. 

The ROC team will learn their semifinal opponents after all the quarterfinal games are played.

