Retired star Aguero says his ‘heart doesn’t work properly’

Argentine star Sergio Aguero says that he is still feeling the impact of the irregular heartbeat diagnosis which forced his retirement from football last year

Former Manchester City and, briefly, Barcelona star Sergio Aguero has opened up on the impact of the irregular heartbeat diagnosis which prompted his early retirement from football at the age of 33 - and admits that his health woes have left him wondering if he will ever be able to sprint again.

Aguero announced late last year in a tearful press conference that he was hanging up his boots several weeks after he was taken to hospital after suffering from chest pains during a Barcelona's 1-1 draw against LaLiga rivals Alaves in October.

The Argentina striker was treated for several minutes on the pitch before later being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - and speaking candidly to fans on the video streaming platform Twitch, Aguero admitted that he still has concerns about his health.

"If I try to play football now, I run out of breath," the 101-times capped international footballer said.

"Sometimes I wonder if I will ever be able to sprint again. I just feel like my heart doesn’t work properly."

Aguero managed just a single goal in his five appearances for the Catalan side after a free transfer move from Manchester City in the Premier League giants, for whom he scored 184 goals in just 275 league matches.

"I have taken it for my health; that's the main reason I have taken this decision, because of the problem that I had," Aguero said in the December press conference in which he confirmed his retirement.

"I'm very proud of the career I've had, very happy. I always dreamt about playing football, since I was five years old – when I first touched a ball."

He won five Premier League titles during his time in England, including famously scoring a last-gasp winner against QPR to secure what was Manchester City's first Premier League crown in 2012.

Aguero was also central to six league cup wins, as well as a single FA Cup triumph during his spell in the north of England. He also helped Argentina to the 2021 Copa America and appeared in three World Cups.