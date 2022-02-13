 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 17:01
HomeSport News

Kontaveit wins St. Petersburg title after seeing off Sakkari in epic

Anett Kontaveit won the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy on Sunday by beating Maria Sakkari in a thrilling three-set comeback
Kontaveit wins St. Petersburg title after seeing off Sakkari in epic
Anett Kontaveit extending her remarkable form with victory in St. Petersburg. © Mike Kireev / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Anett Kontaveit clinched the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy by mounting a thrilling comeback against Maria Sakkari in Sunday's final.

The pair were tied 6-6 in their head-to-head record going into the match, which was a battle between world number seven Sakkari and WTA number nine Kontaveit, who were seeded first and second respectively at the Russian showpiece.

Sakkari took the lead in St. Petersburg by winning the first set 7-5 after initially trailing 5-3.

But in the second, Kontaveit narrowly avoided defeat by snatching the set 7-6 (7-4) on a tiebreak.

Into the third set, Sakkari surged 4-1 ahead and seemed set for the title before Kontaveit clawed her way back to 5-5 and eventually prevailed 7-5.

Kontaveit's conquest is a sixth singles competition win after scooping four tournaments in 2021 alone, though in Grand Slams she has only reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2020.

For being successful in her 13th final appearance, the 26-year-old Estonian will be awarded $108,000 in prize money to add to a career total of $6.9 million.

Reaching her fourth final yet failing to win a second tournament, runner-up Sakkari, 26, will pocket $66,800 to add to career earnings of $5.8 million.

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies