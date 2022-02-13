 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 08:25
Chechen Chimaev issues chilling UFC threat

Khamzat Chimaev was seemingly unimpressed by Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title defense at UFC 271
Khamzat Chimaev had words of warning for Israel Adesanya. © Instagram @khamzat_chimaev

Israel Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight title with a hard-fought decision win over Robert Whittaker in Houston on Saturday night, but one man uninspired by the showing was Khamzat Chimaev.

Adesanya edged his rematch with Antipodean rival Whittaker on the scorecards – 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 – in a main event which some felt was much closer, even if ‘The Last Stylebender’ had never looked in any significant trouble. 

Despite his failed incursion into the light-heavyweight ranks, where he was outwrestled by Jan Blachowicz in pursuit of 'double-champ' status, Adesanya is unblemished at middleweight in the UFC, making his fourth consecutive title defense.

Apparently following the UFC 271 headliner closely was Chimaev, who has fought two of his four UFC outings to date at 185lbs – even if some see welterweight as the more natural home for the Swedish-based star.

‘Borz’ wasted no time in issuing a threat to Adesanya after his title defense in Houston, taking particular note of the Nigerian-born fighter’s ground game. 

“@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him,” tweeted the 27-year-old dismissively. 

Chechen-born Chimaev is currently awaiting is next assignment after making a triumphant Octagon return in October against Li Jingliang, following a lengthy Covid-enforced layoff.

A showdown with Brazilian former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns appears set for UFC 273 in Florida in April after both men said they were down for the fight.

If anything though, the 10-0 Chimaev has already shown he is willing to fight whenever, wherever, and with whoever the UFC puts in front of him.

After seeing off Whittaker again, Adesanya hinted it wouldn’t be too long before we see him back in the Octagon.

“I know June doesn’t have a pay-per-view yet but I’m the big dog in the yard now and I know the other dog Jared Cannonier just did some work tonight,” Adesanya said, referring to Cannonier’s win against Derek Brunson earlier on the UFC 271 card at the Toyota Center.

“So yeah, I’m pissing in this cage next time in June. Watch me.”

Chimaev has clearly been watching, he just hasn't been all that impressed. 

