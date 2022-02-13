Rising UFC slugger slays ‘Black Beast’ with brutal elbow KO (VIDEO)

Tai Tuivasa continued his ascent with a savage knockout of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

In a collision of two notoriously big-hitting heavyweights, there was only ever likely to be one conclusion when Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis met in their co-main event at UFC 271 in Houston on Saturday night.

And a predictably concussive conclusion was what unfolded as surging Aussie contender Tuivasa ended up with his arm raised, after detonating a devastating elbow which sent Lewis face-first onto the canvas and out cold in the second round at the Toyota Center.

With the KO, ‘Bam Bam’ sent a clear message that his credentials as a title challenger look increasingly legitimate – stretching his unbeaten streak to five and seeing off home favorite Lewis in a contest in which both men threw down with reckless abandon.

Tai Tuivasa are you kidding me?! Perfect elbow and put Derrick Lewis to sleep for the KO. pic.twitter.com/b3OUk1DHii — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 13, 2022

just way more precise in that furious exchange and the elbows were BRUUUUUTAL Tai Tuivasa what a KING 👑 #UFC271pic.twitter.com/XtOsgP5apf — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) February 13, 2022

“That’s the king of knockouts. Much respect to Derrick,” Tuivasa said afterwards, earning some adulation from the crowd even in Lewis’ own backyard.

“I’m young and up and coming. I’m taking over now. My name’s Tai like Muay Thai! I like throwing elbows. I like getting nitty gritty and I’m f**king always down to get down,” added the 28-year-old, who earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his troubles.

'Black Beast' Lewis is the UFC’s official KO King with 13 in the promotion, but Tuivasa is making a decent fist of catching him up and now has five in a row and seven in total under the UFC banner.

As usual with the Aussie, there was sideline entertainment as well as he indulged in a ‘shoey’ amid the crowd, slurping alcohol from his footwear.

Tai Tuivasa hit the shimmy after knocking out Derrick Lewis 🕺 pic.twitter.com/iZhh4Uymmw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

Tai Tuivasa doing a shooey in the crowd after beating Derrick Lewis #UFC271@bambamtuivasapic.twitter.com/upiP1D7gFW — BroBible (@BroBible) February 13, 2022

Some were immediately eyeing a potential match-up between the Aussie and Frenchman Cyril Gane, who was outpointed in his recent title shot against Francis Ngannou.

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa would sure make a lot of sense. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 13, 2022

Whoever he meets next, Tuivasa won’t be underestimated after his destructive display on Saturday night in Texas.