13 Feb, 2022 07:29
Rising UFC slugger slays ‘Black Beast’ with brutal elbow KO (VIDEO)

Tai Tuivasa continued his ascent with a savage knockout of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271
Tui Tuivasa defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 271. © Twitter

In a collision of two notoriously big-hitting heavyweights, there was only ever likely to be one conclusion when Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis met in their co-main event at UFC 271 in Houston on Saturday night.

And a predictably concussive conclusion was what unfolded as surging Aussie contender Tuivasa ended up with his arm raised, after detonating a devastating elbow which sent Lewis face-first onto the canvas and out cold in the second round at the Toyota Center.

With the KO, ‘Bam Bam’ sent a clear message that his credentials as a title challenger look increasingly legitimate – stretching his unbeaten streak to five and seeing off home favorite Lewis in a contest in which both men threw down with reckless abandon. 

“That’s the king of knockouts. Much respect to Derrick,” Tuivasa said afterwards, earning some adulation from the crowd even in Lewis’ own backyard.

“I’m young and up and coming. I’m taking over now. My name’s Tai like Muay Thai! I like throwing elbows. I like getting nitty gritty and I’m f**king always down to get down,” added the 28-year-old, who earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his troubles.

'Black Beast' Lewis is the UFC’s official KO King with 13 in the promotion, but Tuivasa is making a decent fist of catching him up and now has five in a row and seven in total under the UFC banner.

As usual with the Aussie, there was sideline entertainment as well as he indulged in a ‘shoey’ amid the crowd, slurping alcohol from his footwear.

Some were immediately eyeing a potential match-up between the Aussie and Frenchman Cyril Gane, who was outpointed in his recent title shot against Francis Ngannou.

Whoever he meets next, Tuivasa won’t be underestimated after his destructive display on Saturday night in Texas. 

