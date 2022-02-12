Nadal's uncle delivers GOAT snub to Djokovic

Toni Nadal claimed his nephew Rafael would be the undisputed GOAT in tennis without so many injuries

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal's uncle claimed his nephew would be the sport's undisputed greatest of all time were it not for so many injuries, as he also snubbed Novak Djokovic and criticized the world number one for his Australian visa and vaccine scandal.

After Djokovic was denied the right to defend his Australian Open crown in Melbourne despite receiving a medical exemption, Nadal went on to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final and therefore surpassed Djokovic and Roger Federer on 21 Grand Slam wins.

According to Toni Nadal, however, who honed Rafael's craft from an early age, the GOAT debate would already be decided were it not for the number of injuries his nephew has picked up over the course of his career.

"It is very difficult today to say who is the best. Is it the one who manages to play at the highest level, the one who has the Grand Slam record, or the one who has the most titles?" Toni asked on the Manana Sylvestre radio program.

"If my nephew hadn't been injured so much then he would have been the best but I think there is very little difference with Federer or Djokovic, even if Federer is probably the one who has done the biggest things," Toni added, in a snub to the Serb.

Touching on Djokovic being deported from Australia, Toni also showed little sympathy for the 34-year-old.

"It's a shame that this happens to the number one in the world, but there are rules and you have to follow them whether you like it or not," Toni said. "Nobody likes to pay taxes but we have to do it, there is no other way."

As Rafael's greatest mentor, Toni revealed that he is often probed on how his nephew is "capable of doing it" as per the Spaniard's continued success.

"I say [it is] because he got used to that since he was little, where each training session and each ball was important and that attitude improves you day by day," Toni explained, in relation to the rigorous training sessions he put Rafa through as a youngster.

Lastly, Toni also issued a warning to those that think Rafael may be on his way out after pipping past Djokovic and Federer, who tie each other on 20 Grand Slam triumphs.

"Over the years I heard many people who said that Rafa's career was going to be short, and I always said: 'I hope they are wrong'.

"He is doing well and is excited to keep playing," Toni concluded.