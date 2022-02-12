 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2022 14:00
HomeSport News

Concern as auctioneer collapses at Indian cricket showpiece

Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage due to having low blood pressure, said the IPL
Concern as auctioneer collapses at Indian cricket showpiece
© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Tusk

The Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended its auction temporarily when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the two-day event in Bangalore. 

Edmeades was conducting the leading cricket championship's auction, which sees stars assigned to new teams for the upcoming season, for the fourth successive campaign.

During the third set of players, however, he collapsed on the podium which shocked those in attendance.

The IPL later confirmed that 62-year-old Edmeades' fall was caused by low blood pressure, and a reporter claimed that the microphone stand fell on his head. 

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon," began a Twitter statement from the IPL.

"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable," it added, before the IPL confirmed that Charu Sharma would continue with the rest of the auction's proceedings after a temporary pause of around an hour.

Upon taking to the stage, Sharma wished his predecessor well and reiterated Edmeades' improved state like the Kolkata Knight Riders also did on Twitter.

"Our hearts and our wishes do go out to Hugh Edmeades, who was taken a little unwell," said Sharma. "From all accounts, he is getting much better, he's stable, and that's good news."

"We are happy to let everyone know Hugh is stable and is being looked after by the IPL medical team," wrote the Knight Riders on Twitter.

Beginning his work for the IPL in 2019, Edmeades is an experienced auctioneer estimated to have auctioned off over $3 billion's worth of talent and goods including athletes and cars across a 35-year career.

Russian skier collapses in despair after Beijing medal agony READ MORE: Russian skier collapses in despair after Beijing medal agony

In 2004, he auctioned 88 of Eric Clapton's guitars totaling close to $7.5 million and conducted the 2016 bidding for the Aston Martin DB10 which Daniel Craig used as James Bond in the Spectre film for almost $3.4 million.

Before his collapse, Edmeades was scheduled to oversee bids for 590 cricket aces on Saturday and Sunday with 370 players hailing from India and 220 overseas cricketers.

Top stories

RT Features

Budyonnovsk hostage crisis: Russia’s entry point into the era of terrorism
Budyonnovsk hostage crisis: Russia’s entry point into the era of terrorism FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies