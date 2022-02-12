Concern as auctioneer collapses at Indian cricket showpiece

Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage due to having low blood pressure, said the IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended its auction temporarily when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the two-day event in Bangalore.

Edmeades was conducting the leading cricket championship's auction, which sees stars assigned to new teams for the upcoming season, for the fourth successive campaign.

During the third set of players, however, he collapsed on the podium which shocked those in attendance.

The IPL later confirmed that 62-year-old Edmeades' fall was caused by low blood pressure, and a reporter claimed that the microphone stand fell on his head.

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon," began a Twitter statement from the IPL.

"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable," it added, before the IPL confirmed that Charu Sharma would continue with the rest of the auction's proceedings after a temporary pause of around an hour.

Upon taking to the stage, Sharma wished his predecessor well and reiterated Edmeades' improved state like the Kolkata Knight Riders also did on Twitter.

"Our hearts and our wishes do go out to Hugh Edmeades, who was taken a little unwell," said Sharma. "From all accounts, he is getting much better, he's stable, and that's good news."

"We are happy to let everyone know Hugh is stable and is being looked after by the IPL medical team," wrote the Knight Riders on Twitter.

Beginning his work for the IPL in 2019, Edmeades is an experienced auctioneer estimated to have auctioned off over $3 billion's worth of talent and goods including athletes and cars across a 35-year career.

In 2004, he auctioned 88 of Eric Clapton's guitars totaling close to $7.5 million and conducted the 2016 bidding for the Aston Martin DB10 which Daniel Craig used as James Bond in the Spectre film for almost $3.4 million.

Before his collapse, Edmeades was scheduled to oversee bids for 590 cricket aces on Saturday and Sunday with 370 players hailing from India and 220 overseas cricketers.