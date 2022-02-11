 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 08:37
Russian skier makes history with Beijing medal

Alexander Bolshunov has added another Olympic medal to his tally, finishing second in the men’s 15km event
Alexander Bolshunov © Getty Images / Patrick Smith

Alexander Bolshunov became the most decorate skier in modern Russian history as he claimed his second medal in as many races in Beijing by finishing second in the men’s 15km race on Friday.

Bolshunov finished 23.2 seconds behind eventual winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland. Norway’s Johanes Klaebo, who earlier triumphed in the men’s sprint, competed the podium, 14 seconds behind Bolshunov.

The medal is Bolshunov’s second for the ROC team in Beijing, as last week the Russian earned a dominant gold in the men’s skiathlon.

RT
Iivo Niskanen of Team Finland (C), Alexander Bolshunov of Team ROC (L) and Johannes Klaebo of Norway © Getty Images / Clive Rose

The silver is Bolshunov’s sixth Olympic medal overall, as he picked up three silver medals and one bronze from the 2018 Games in South Korea.

By winning silver, Bolshunov becomes the most decorated Russian men's skier in history in terms of Olympic medals. He beat the previous achievement by the legendary Nikolay Zimyatov, who had five Olympic medals to his name.

I tried to fight for the gold, but Niskanen was by far stronger today. On the whole, an Olympic silver taken in fierce competition is not a bad result. There will be more races where I will try to win more medals,” Bolshunov told Match TV after the finish.

Russia’s Alexei Chervotkin was fifth at the finish on Friday, with his compatriots Ilya Semikov and Ivan Yakimushkin ninth and 13th results respectively.

The cross-country skiing competitions in Beijing will continue on Saturday with the women’s relay race.

