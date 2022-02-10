 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 14:31
HomeSport News

Cat-abusing footballer unfairly punished because he’s black, influencer claims

Sally Suleiman questioned if Kurt Zouma had lost sponsorships due to being black, despite being seen kicking his pet cat
Cat-abusing footballer unfairly punished because he’s black, influencer claims
Football Kurt Zouma was seen kicking his pet cat. © Marc Atkins/Getty Images

An internet influencer has suggested that West Ham defender Kurt Zouma lost sponsorship deals and had wages docked by his club due to being black, after being caught physically abusing his cat in a video widely shared online.

France international Zouma was condemned by his employers and UK animal charity the RSPCA – who seized his cats on Wednesday – after a video emerged showing him kicking and slap a pet feline in the presence of a child.

West Ham fined Zouma two weeks' pay totaling around $330,000 as Adidas also cut ties with the player in response to the scandal.

READ MORE: Premier League star apologizes after physically abusing cat in video

But an influencer once listed as an 'inspirational woman' by Forbes, Sally Suleiman, attempted to make the issue about race in comments on Twitter.

"No this doesn’t make sense," Suleiman wrote.

"The fine doesn’t make sense. Adidas withdrawing his sponsorship deal makes no sense. Zouma apologized!

"Is it because he is black? This just messed my evening," she added.

In a separate post, Suleiman wrote: "Dear Europeans, no one is saying what Zouma did is right. We understand your laws too. What we are saying is that the £250,000 fine and losing his sponsorship deal with Adidas is just too much for the crime committed. This is happening because he is black."

Elsewhere, when stopped by reporters on his way to training, Jamaica international Michail Antonio questioned whether what West Ham colleague Zouma did was "worse than racism".

"I've got a question for you," Antonio began. "Do you think what he's done is worse than racism?"

"I'm not condoning a thing that he's done. I don't agree with what he has done at all.

"But there's people that have been convicted and been caught for racism, and have played football afterwards. They got an eight-game punishment or something like that, but people are now calling for people to be sacked and to lose their livelihood," Antonio added.

"I've just got to ask this question to everyone out there: is what he's [Zouma] done worse than what the people convicted of racism done?"

Premier League star has cats seized by animal rights group READ MORE: Premier League star has cats seized by animal rights group

Zouma issued an apology after his act came to light and was still picked for West Ham's 1-0 home win over Watford on Tuesday. 

Manager David Moyes defended the decision for the defender to play, saying it was made because Zouma "is one of our better players" as the east Londoners make an unlikely push for Champions League qualification.

Another sponsor – Experience Kissimmee – has cut ties with the Hammers following Vitality's lead, though it remains to be seen if Zouma will make the trip to Leicester City on Sunday. 

Top stories

RT Features

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies