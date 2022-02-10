 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 12:07
NFL star ‘wants to have dinner with military genius Hitler’

Jonathan Allen listed the Nazi leader as a dream dinner guest alongside his grandfather and Michael Jackson
Jonathan Alllen came under fire for the comments. © Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen caused outrage and later apologized for including Adolf Hitler in a trio of ideal dinner party guests.

The 27-year-old invited his 68,000 followers to take part in an informal "ask me anything" Q&A session on Twitter when it was put to him who he'd have round for a sit-down meal.

"My grandad, Hitler, and micheal [sic] Jackson," Allen answered.

"He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did," Allen replied, when asked to explain why he chose the Nazi leader.

"I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer my questions honestly," he added.

Yet amid backlash, Allen took down the tweets that made reference to the Nazi dictator and issued an apology.

"Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said," he wrote.

"I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!"

"I'm sorry I offended you, that definitely was not my [intention], I was just answering a question," he also responded directly to someone who had told him his remarks were hurtful.

"Not props," Allen clarified when he was accused of giving respect to Hitler.

"I probably should have used a different term but I was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a [conversation] with him.

"He’s easily one [of], if not the most evil, [sic] person to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question."

Amid a pile-on, one radio host said: "Murdering six million Jews in concentration camps and gas chambers displays ZERO 'military genius.' I am deeply disturbed by this, sir.

"There is a great Holocaust Museum in Washington DC, please let me know if you’d like to join me on a four-hour tour. Tickets on me."

Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension last June, Allen has just enjoyed one of his most impressive seasons.

Registering a career-high nine sacks and 62 tackles, he was invited to his first Pro Bowl as Washington were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wildcard round by Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.   

