Russian figure skating champ Tuktamysheva sends message to Valieva

The first alternate for the Russian team at the Olympics had advice for Valieva amid reports that the teenager is facing a doping investigation

Figure skating icon Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has told Winter Olympics sensation Kamila Valieva to "hold on" after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) gold medal favorite reportedly found herself at the center of an International Olympic Committee investigation over an alleged doping sample result at the Beijing Games.

A test provided by the 15-year-old is said to be the subject of a legal wrangle that caused the postponement of a medal ceremony to present the Russian figure skating team with the Olympic title they won at the Games, with one report claiming that a non-performance enhancing drug was allegedly found in a sample provided by Valieva.

Ice great Tuktamysheva has a keen understanding of the competitive pressures facing Valieva, having won her world singles title as a teenager in Shanghai in 2015 and become European champion in the same year.

"I don’t know what you are experiencing now," Tuktamysheva told Valieva, sharing a photo of the exceptional figure skaters posing in front of a mirror. "But I understand how stressful it is... hold on, girl. Everything will be fine."

The pair have a strong relationship and were portrayed together on the ice at the Canada Grand Prix series in October 2021, when world record-setting Valieva edged Tuktamysheva into second place as part of an all-Russian podium completed by Alena Kostornaya – repeating the top-three lineup from the Finlandia Trophy earlier that month.

The 25-year-old was subsequently named as the first reserve for the ROC Olympic squad, who won the team competition on Monday.

Former junior world champion Valieva landed the first-ever quadruple jump by a female at a Winter Games as part of a huge role in the victory alongside teammates Mark Kondratiuk, Anastasia Mishina, Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

There is now speculation that the winners could be stripped of their title because of the alleged doping result said to have been provided by Valieva, who will reportedly not be named if she is found guilty of any offense because her age would give her protected status.

Valieva is favorite to win the single skating competitions at the Games, which continue until February 20 2022.

A Kremlin spokesperson has told the public to await an announcement from the IOC rather than rely on unofficial reports ahead of the singles short program showpiece, which is due to take place on February 15, two days before the free skating event.

The IOC is expected to make an announcement about the situation on Thursday.

Tuktamysheva, who has missed out on Olympic selection three times, also responded to figure skating champion Nathan Chen's achievements in Beijing.

The Team USA star won his first ever Olympic gold in emphatic fashion, landing five quads as part of a wide singles victory.

"You are the greatest of all time," Tuktamysheva told Chen, sharing a photo of the three-time world champion receiving his scores. "Congratulations."