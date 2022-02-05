 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 18:43
Fan arrested after leaving child to ‘go drinking’ and celebrate shock win over Man Utd

The supporter allegedly left the boy at their accommodation to celebrate an FA Cup win over Manchester United
Middlesbrough stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford. © AP Photo/Jon Super

A man was arrested for allegedly leaving his son in their hotel room to celebrate Middlesbrough's FA Cup penalty shootout win against Manchester United on Friday.

After the score remained 1-1 through extra time, the fourth-round tie was decided on penalties with away side Middlesbrough prevailing 8-7 at the expense of the Premier League giants when youngster Anthony Elanga missed his spot kick and Martin Payero bagged the winner.

The Championship outfit took around 9,500 fans to see the historic achievement, but one of their number was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of child neglect when a boy was found sleeping alone in a Trafford hotel room. 

The arrest followed a report of concern for the child's welfare in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Twitter, GMP Stretford said they "looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from North East to collect him" after the Middlesbrough fan chose "to leave his 11-year-old child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking".

Aged 35, the man is still in police custody to face questioning.

British children's welfare charity the NSPCC does not specify an age at which children can legally be left alone. While it concedes that children mature differently, it does not recommend leaving any child under the age of 12 on their own.

According to UK law, however, it is illegal to leave a child alone if it means they will be put at risk.

