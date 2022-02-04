 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2022 11:45
HomeSport News

Ukrainian Olympic skaters admit they prefer to use Russian

The duo explained why they prefer the language when speaking with the press
Ukrainian Olympic skaters admit they prefer to use Russian
Sofiia Holichenko and Artem Darenskyi © Getty Images / Justin Setterfield

Artem Darenskyi and Sofiia Holichenko, who represent Ukraine in pairs skating, have refuted reports that they are prohibited from speaking Russian, adding that it’s up to them to decide which language to use.

The figure skaters took part in the Olympic team event and reportedly answered questions in Russian after the competition – in contrast to recent comments made by Ukrainian skater Ivan Shmuratko, who refused to speak Russian at a press conference.

Shmuratko quickly switched to English when responding to a question asked by a Russian journalist, apparently following instructions from Ukrainian officials to avoid “Russian provocations” at the Winter Games.

Ukrainian Olympic skater who refused to speak Russian tests positive for Covid READ MORE: Ukrainian Olympic skater who refused to speak Russian tests positive for Covid

However, Darenskyi and Holichenko said it’s difficult for them to use Ukrainian.

We are not prohibited from doing anything. This decision [about the language] is made by every athlete individually,” Darenskyi said.

We can speak Ukrainian, Russian and English as well. Just it’s difficult for us to speak Ukrainian. And in order to make our speech clearer, we speak Russian.”

The couple confirmed, however, that they were told to avoid Russian athletes and not to take pictures together.

RT
Sofiia Holichenko and Artem Darenskyi © Getty Images / Justin Setterfield

Do we get in touch with Russian athletes? We were warned not to… We cannot disclose this. We are contacting athletes from our team. Due to Covid restrictions we try to minimize contacts.”

Last month, Ukraine’s youth and sports minister, Vadim Gutzeit, advised Ukrainian Olympic competitors on how to behave with their Russian counterparts during the Beijing Games to avoid “Russian provocations.”

READ MORE: Russian officials react to Ukraine Olympic warning over ‘provocation’

Top stories

RT Features

How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies