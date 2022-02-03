Boxing superstar Canelo comes within inches of million-dollar golf shot (VIDEO)

The four-weight world champion was paired with Hollywood star Michael Pena

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez has taken his taste for massive shots to a new level at a PGA event alongside top professionals in California, describing his philosophy as 'no golf, no life' as he proves a knockout in a new sport.

The feared super-middleweight said he was eagerly anticipating a "big day" on Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which united top golfers including US Ryder Cup teammates Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger with a host of celebrities.

Hours later, broadcasters CBS showed Canelo as the leader after five rounds, with a place in the final secured.

"How did you get so good, so fast?" an impressed commentator on the course asked the 31-year-old newcomer as he lined up a shot as part of a million-dollar challenge that rewarded any player who could hit a hole-in-one with the windfall for a charity of their choice.

"Practise every day for four hours," Canelo replied, revealing his pastime when he is not delivering the kind of concussive blows that helped him to beat Caleb Plant in a fight thought to have generated around $82 million in November. "It's the only way to get better."

Canelo then dispatched his huge effort that landed within inches of the hole, showing he is almost as gifted on grass as he is between the ropes as he came agonizingly close to achieving the remarkable feat.

"I have a feeling that he's one of those guys who's just good at everything he does," said a co-commentator.

Top American chef Thomas Keller narrowly beat Canelo to the philanthropical prize, powering in a shot that landed even closer to the hole.

Organizers say the event, which has welcomed the return of spectators following a 2021 edition impeded by the pandemic, has a "unique vibe".

The fighter is one of six celebrities making their debut this year, including two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Mia Hamm, former Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts, country rock singer Lukas Nelson and rapper School Boy Q.

The hammer-fisted hero to many Mexicans is playing alongside Wyndham Clark, the world number 79, and has been paired with Hollywood actor Michael Pena, whose professional partner is American Doc Redman.

Millions of fans have watched Canelo provide clips from the picturesque course on his Instagram page, where he portrayed himself shadow-boxing and sizing up shots as he prepared for his successful start to the tournament.

“There is always considerable excitement around the tournament but with the spectators and celebrities on hiatus last year, the buzz is even greater," said Steve John, the boss of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation behind the tournament. The action continues until February 6.