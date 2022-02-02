 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2022 14:25
HomeSport News

Beijing Olympic staff hospitalized with Covid as fears linger

Eleven Olympic staff members have been hospitalized with coronavirus, as the number of cases continues to grow in China
Beijing Olympic staff hospitalized with Covid as fears linger
© Global Look Press / Mathias Bergeld

With preparations underway before the start of the 2022 Olympics, the Games’ organizers continue to battle the Covid-19 threat as the number of cases continues to grow.

Eleven staff members linked to the Winter Games have been hospitalized within the last 10 days, though none are in a serious condition.

Brian McCloskey, head of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel, said a total of 232 Covid-19 cases have been detected since January 23, with the vast majority being found at the airport when competitors started to arrive.

Since Jan. 23 there have been 232 cases, 163 from the airport and 69 from the closed loop,” McCloskey said.

Olympic dreams dashed ‘within 1 day’ for red-hot ski jump favorite READ MORE: Olympic dreams dashed ‘within 1 day’ for red-hot ski jump favorite

He also added that none of the hospitalized patients were in a serious condition, expressing hope that the growing number of infections will start to decline once all the participants have arrived in China’s capital.

More than 3,000 athletes, along with coaches, officials, and journalists, are expected to come to Beijing for the Olympics. 

Games organizers have taken a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, implementing strict measures which place all the participants into an Olympic bubble to minimize the threat of spreading the virus.

RT
Medical personel performs a Covid-19 test ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics © Global Look Press / Vegard

All international guests are tested on a daily basis and move between hotels and Olympic venues on official transport.

Those with positive tests are sent into isolation and must provide two negative results to be released from quarantine.

The 2022 Beijing Games, during which 109 sets of medals will be at stake, will run from February 4 to February 20.

READ MORE: Robots, tests & hazmat suits: Russian Olympians give glimpse inside Beijing bubble

Top stories

RT Features

How the Ukraine crisis divided European countries
How the Ukraine crisis divided European countries FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies