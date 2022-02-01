Russian skating star Medvedeva ‘robbed’ by robot in China (VIDEO)

The two-time world figure-skating champion had her dinner ‘stolen’ by a food delivery robot in China

Prominent Russian figure-skater Evgenia Medvedeva found herself in a comic situation in China when a food delivery robot refused to give her a pre-ordered dinner.

Olympic runner-up Medvedeva, who will cover figure-skating events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games for Russia’s Channel One, tested the newly-introduced innovations in China aimed at minimizing the risk of contracting Covid.

The skater ordered a dinner to her hotel room which was carefully delivered by an electronic waiter which turned out a bit tough to communicate with.

Medvedeva was amazed by the technological advances, showing her Instagram followers the unusual delivery guy and unable to hide her excitement.

“Wow, this is my soup,” she said, pulling out a plastic plate from a big container hidden inside the robot.

“I need to sign this, hmmm I wonder how I should pay,” she went on showing a bill to the camera.

While the figure skater was busy with bill-paying activities the robot abruptly ended its food delivery session and shut the door, with Medvedeva’s dinner inside.

“No, no wait! I didn’t take it. I didn’t take it! Bring it back,” Medvedeva yelled, while the disobedient delivery bot turned away and left her room.

A few moments later Medvedeva, who was on the brink of going hungry, shared another video, showing the robot bringing her food back.

“He is back,” Medvedeva said while entering a code to receive her order.

“That’s it. Now leave, please” she added, happily grabbing the bag with her food.

The Russian skater will be commenting on figure-skating competitions in China together with her former teammate Alina Zagitova.

The two stars performed together at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where Medvedeva took silver, losing by just one point to Zagitova.