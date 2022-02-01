Footballer reacts to model wife being shot dead at concert

The mother-of-three was killed by gunfire in the tragedy in Paraguay

Bereft footballer Ivan Torres has pledged to honor his dead wife and dedicate himself to their three children after the "angel" was shot in the head in a harrowing incident at a concert in Paraguay.

Cristina Vita Aranda was reportedly taken to hospital by her husband after being caught in crossfire during a gunfight in a VIP area at the Jose Asuncion Flores Ampitheatre in Asuncion on Sunday, although police and investigators are working to establish the full facts of the tragedy.

Speaking hours after widespread news reports of Aranda's death, Paraguayan Primera Division side Olimpia star Torres said he would remember his partner for her "beautiful smile" and "big heart".

"I promise that I will miss you very much," the 30-year-old former Paraguay international said.

"Nothing will be the same without you. Just to thank you for these 11 years by my side, for teaching me to recognize my mistakes, to forgive, to believe, to be better, to love unconditionally.

"Despite the difficulties, we had to be prepared for the next opportunity. You told me that you wanted to reach the heart of each woman and impact them."

Another victim, named as Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora, also died, with four other people aged between 23 and 40 hospitalized after being shot.

Footage shared on social media shows a victim being carried away from the ampitheater on a stretcher.

Itaugua Nacional Hospital director Yolanda Gonzalez was quoted by The Sun as saying: “[Aranda] was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest. She died after the lengthy attempts to save her life.”

Local media: At least one person dead and several injured after reported shooting during music festival in San Bernardino, Paraguay; event suspended pic.twitter.com/LHxKWaikb8 — Factal News (@factal) January 31, 2022

Reports from Paraguay suggest a mass shooting at the Jaumina music festival in San Bernadino.Gun control is relatively lax and supply of guns (legal and illegal) is rife but this is the first time I have heard of a mass shooting at a large public event in the country. — Ralph Hannah (@paraguayralph) January 31, 2022

The outlet said that the couple had recently announced their decision to divorce.

Torres and Aranda spent Christmas together, when he described the family's togetherness for "the most special" of holidays.

The pair also enjoyed posing together for glossy photoshoots and commercial partnerships.

"Thank you for those three children you gave me," Torres said in his tribute. "I will honor your name by giving my best... love you."

Aranda's Instagram page, which has more than 529,000 followers, invited fans to unite in mouring her death.

The 29-year-old had run competitions to win tickets to Olimpia games on her hugely popular platform, describing watching football as "something that improves our mood 100%."

The fitness fanatic and personal trainer's account announced details of a memorial service to be held at a local park.

The message added: "One of cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers. [This] hurts a lot.

"How unfair this is, for God's sake. Fly high, princess. We are going to remember you as what you were and are: an angel, wife and exemplary mother."