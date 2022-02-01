 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 13:11
Taiwan forced into Beijing U-turn

The Taiwanese Olympic team will take part in the Winter Games opening ceremony after receiving notices from the IOC
Athletes from the Taiwan team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games © Global Look Press / Joel Marklund

Taiwan will send a delegation to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games after being informed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that all teams are required to participate.

Last week, Taiwanese officials were quoted as saying their representatives would be absent from the Games’ curtain-raiser, expressing fears that Beijing could “downgrade” Taiwan’s status by putting its athletes alongside delegates from the Chinese “special administrative region” of Hong Kong at the opening ceremony.

But Taiwan’s Olympic Committee changed its plans on Monday after receivingseveral notices” from the IOC “requiring all delegations to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to cooperate in sending personnel to attend the opening and closing ceremonies.”

The Chinese Taipei delegation holds the flag © Global Look Press / Wang Qingqin

Taiwan, which is not recognized as an independent state by a majority of countries, competes in most sporting events, including the Olympics, as “Chinese Taipei” with Beijing identifying the island as part of China’s territory.

The Beijing Games are taking place amid deteriorated relations between China and Taiwan, with China ramping up political and military pressure on the island.

Subtropical Taiwan, where snow can be seen only on tops of the mountains, has never won a medal at the Winter Olympics. Its delegation at the 2022 Games includes four athletes, the same number that competed in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

