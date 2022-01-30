 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2022 12:49
Medvedev slams ‘empty brain’ fans in latest Australian Open tirade (VIDEO)

Daniil Medvedev has hit out at fans for disturbing his serve during the Australian Open final
Medvedev took aim again at tennis fans in Melbourne. © Twitter @Eurosport

World number two Daniil Medvedev has hit out at what he called ‘empty brain’ fans after crowd noise disturbed his serve during the winner-takes-all showdown with Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men's singles final.

Medvedev, who has hit the headlines for a series of outspoken comments throughout the tournament in Melbourne, complained to the chair umpire, Australian John Blom, that people creating disturbances between his first and second serves was distracting him.

"They are ridiculous," a shirtless Medvedev told Blom in between the third and fourth sets, after Nadal had rallied back after Medvedev claimed the opening two sets.

"No brain, huh? Empty brains," he said.

He also appears to say: "Probably in their life it must be very bad, huh?"

Medvedev's fractured relationship with the Melbourne masses was also evident when he sarcastically applauded the crowd after missing a shot at the net and was met with a chorus of jeers.

The Russian star has had repeated run-ins with the audience and fellow players throughout the tournament.

He previously accused a very pro-Nick Kyrgios crowd of being disrespectful and that they have a "low IQ" during his win against the Australian favorite earlier in the tournament.

Medvedev also issued an apology to American player Maxime Cressy for branding their match as "boring" and also for his on-court complaints steming from a disagreement with officials regarding bathroom breaks and opportunities to change his kit. 

He was also fined $12,000 for another outburst during his semi-final win against Stefanos Tsitsipas when he raged at the chair umpire Jaume Campistol for, as Medvedev saw it, allowing the Greek to be coached on-court by his father in violation of tennis rules.

Tsitsipas was later hit with a code violation for the infringement - but not before Medvedev's temper frayed.

"Are you mad? Can his father talk every point? Are you stupid? Oh my God, you are so bad," Medvedev said.

"How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a grand slam? Look at me! I’m talking to you!"

