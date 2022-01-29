Khabib reveals formal Jake Paul contract offer

Khabib Nurmagomedov is eager to see if boxing's 'Problem Child' is serious about moving to MMA

Former Disney star turned professional prizefighter Jake Paul has made a habit of beating up MMA fighters in the boxing ring - but if he wants to try out the real thing, Khabib Nurmagomedov has given him the chance to do so in the Russian icon's Eagle FC organization after extending a formal offer to the YouTube sensation.

Paul's last three fights in the boxing ring have come against a pair of MMA fighters known more for their grappling prowess than their boxing acumen in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, both of whom were eventually toppled by Paul's power.

But regardless Paul, who has a high school wrestling background in addition to his ever-improving boxing chops, had placed himself on the periphery of mixed martial arts by his continuous stinging criticism of Dana White's pay structure within the UFC.

He has also repeatedly singled out the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and other members of the UFC roster, with the presumed goal of tempting them into a boxing match.

Recently, though, an avenue into MMA appeared when he accepted Khabib's offer to join Eagle FC - but only with a catch.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым.deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

"Deal. But only if I fight you first," he wrote to Khabib in both English and Russian after Nurmagomedov said that the fight league's doors were always open to Paul.

But given that Khabib is retired, the chances of him fighting Jake Paul in any capacity are next to zero - but that didn't stop Khabib from calling Paul's bluff when speaking to the media following Eagle FC's debut show in the United States on Friday night.

"We offered him, we offered him (a contract)," Khabib said to reporters in Miami.

"Now we’re waiting on his answer. If he wants, we’re here."

Eagle FC now joins ranks with the likes of the PFL and Bellator to have expressed an interest in working with Paul - but to date, his only proactive statement as to competing in MMA came in a tweet again designed to goad the UFC and Dana White.

"When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds," he wrote to Dana White on Twitter, this time highlighting the potential dangers of weight-cutting. "That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it."

Paul also indicated to White that he would retire from boxing and sign a one fight UFC deal (for a $50,000) contract if White upped fighter pay for his roster, as well as implementing a range of other benefits such as long-term healthcare.

White, though, has little to no interest in responding to the social media savvy Jake Paul and has not taken the bait.

But with UFC seemingly out of the question, Khabib has called Paul's MMA bluff with the formal contract offer. And only time will tell if he even considers signing it.