 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jan, 2022 07:34
HomeSport News

Crowds flock to see Djokovic (VIDEO)

The tennis ace was made an honorary citizen of Budva in Montenegro
Crowds flock to see Djokovic (VIDEO)
Novak Djokovic was greeted by the crowds in Montenegro. © AFP

Hundreds of people flocked to the streets of a small town in Montenegro on Friday to get a glimpse of world tennis number one Novak Djokovic.

The 34-year-old is currently recovering from a visa and vaccine scandal Down Under that saw him deported from Australia and unable to defend his Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

And on the day that Russian rival Daniil Medvedev got through to the final to face Rafael Nadal, who can overtake Djokovic in all-time Grand Slam wins if victorious this weekend, the Serb was mobbed in the small town of Budva on the Adriatic Sea.  

Greeted with the song "Rejoice, Serb people" in Budva, Djokovic was in town to be made an honorary citizen.

Walking through the crowd, he was given local snacks as passers-by took photos as the mayor led him to his office.

Djokovic was later captured masked and taking a seat at a table where he signed documents before posing with a giant Serbian Orthodox ornament and a document to mark his honorary citizenship.

In an address, the mayor said: "I am convinced that Novak Djokovic will be our proud Budva citizen and that this title will be as important to him as the ones he won around the world.

"He amazed and won the whole world with his successes. He filled us with pride, happiness and enthusiasm. I will dare to say that Novak won where many fell, [and that] he remained a man, his own man.

"Novak, we really have no words to thank you for your presence here today. With your hard work, you have shown how to fight for your family and your people. You have never put a distance between yourself and your people, that is why we call you with great love and respect: our Nole.

"When some others did not dare and when it was difficult, we will not forget your support when it was most difficult. 

"We will never forget your support during the protests in our fight to preserve the Serb people and the Serb Church in Montenegro. 

"Thank you for all your victories, and all the joy you have given us! You have shown us how we all need to fight and be dignified," he added. 

After being forced to miss the Australian Open, Djokovic is next expected to be in action on the ATP Tour in Dubai on February 21.  

READ MORE: Djokovic set for swift return

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies