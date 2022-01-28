Khabib offers three sheep to meet Michael Jordan

The UFC icon made the offer to comedian Bob Menery if he can arrange a meeting with the NBA legend

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a legend in his own right but is willing to pay an unusual price to meet a man of even bigger sporting stature.

Arriving in Miami for a first US show with his MMA promotion Eagle FC, Khabib was asked on the sidelines of a press event by American comedian Bob Menery what he was willing to offer if a meeting could be arranged with NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.

“How many sheep do I get for Michael Jordan?” Menery was heard asking the Dagestani star in a clip shared with the comedian’s 3 million Instagram followers.

“Three sheep. If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I’m going to give you three sheep,” Khabib replied.

“Well get your three sheep ready,” Menery responded.

“And we’re going to give him three dogs,” Khabib added, pointing to nearby comedian Kyle Forgeard.

“We made some weird deals on the @fullsendpodcast show today. I gotta now get to Michael Jordan. Who can assist? I want those sheep. @khabib_nurmagomedov I’m coming for your sheep,” wrote Menery.

Boasting his own agricultural business back in Dagestan and a new chain of fast-food restaurants – ‘M-eat by Khabib’ – the Russian MMA legend would be unlikely to have any difficulty getting his hands on the livestock.

Whether Menery can keep his end of the bargain – or if Jordan wants the animals – is another matter entirely.

Meanwhile, Khabib will be in attendance as his promotion holds an inaugural US event – Eagle FC 44 – at the FLXcast Arena in Miami on Friday.

The card will be headlined by Russian heavyweight veteran Sergei Kharitonov taking on Dutch-Surinamese kickboxing phenom Tyrone Spong.

Having called time on his undefeated career in 2020, Khabib is channeling his efforts into Eagle FC and other business ventures as he aims to crack the US market and challenge the likes of his former employers the UFC.