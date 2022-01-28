Medvedev wins explosive grudge match to reach Australian Open final

Daniil Medvedev won a bad-tempered semifinal in Melbourne to set up a showdown with Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev will face Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final after the Russian beat Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in a drama-packed encounter in Melbourne.

Second seed Medvedev was imperious as he dominated Tsitsipas on his serve in a match which featured an explosive rant from the Russian at the umpire as Medvedev claimed the Greek was breaking the rules by receiving coaching from his father on the sidelines.

But after dropping the second set Medvedev kept his cool to win in four sets, 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-4 6-1, moving on to a fourth Grand Slam final in total.

US Open champion Medvedev will play Nadal in Sunday’s final after the Spanish sixth seed overcame Italy’s Matteo Berrettini earlier in four sets earlier in the day.

Nadal is aiming for an outright record 21st Grand Slam title, while Medvedev is looking to become the first man to follow up a maiden Major title with victory at his next Grand Slam appearance.

The showdown between Medvedev and Tsitsipas was billed as something of a grudge match considering the past on-court tensions and verbal exchanges between the duo.

Those tensions may have bubbled under the surface in more recent times but Friday’s meeting under the roof at Rod Laver saw the animosity resurface at the end of an extraordinary second set as Medvedev verbally attacked umpire Jaume Campistol, accusing him of turning a blind eye to Tsitsipas receiving coaching from the sidelines.

Calling Campistol “a small cat,” Medvedev stormed off court for a change of clothes between sets but did not allow the rant to affect him as he recaptured his cool to dominate sets three and four, after what had been a tight opening in Melbourne in which both men largely denied each other opportunities on their serve.

In the end it was Medvedev whose big-serving game asserted itself as he ruthlessly shut down the threat from the 23-year-old Greek.

Tsitsipas had been aiming for a second Grand Slam final appearance to match his run at Roland-Garros last season, but instead it is Medvedev who is into a fourth Major showpiece as the Russian has the chance to go one better than last year in Melbourne, when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final.

“I’m ready, I know that Rafa is a very strong player and I’ll need to show my best,” said Medvedev.

