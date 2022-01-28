‘Madness’ as Brazil keeper Alisson gets sent off twice before escaping both times (VIDEO)

The Liverpool ace put in one of football's all-time craziest goalkeeping performances

Football fans have reacted after Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was twice sent off and twice allowed to continue playing for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

Record five-time winners Brazil have had their tickets booked for Qatar 2022 later this year quite some time now, but their first-ever Yashin Trophy recipient between the sticks had no intentions of playing it safe in Quito.

After Casemiro put the Selecao 1-0 up from close range, Alisson's opposite number Alexander Dominguez was red-carded for a reckless challenge and Tottenham Hotspur's right back Emerson Royal was also sent for an early bath after picking up two yellows.

Alisson Becker was given two red cards and sent off twice playing for Brazil against Ecuador tonight. Both times VAR overturned them 🤣 pic.twitter.com/64EjUxZvJ3 — Believe In JESUS 🙏🏾❤️ (@GhanaSocialU) January 28, 2022

All this happened inside 20 minutes, and on the half hour mark, Alisson came close to joining them in the locker room when catching Enner Valencia in the head with a high foot. After consulting VAR, however, the referee downgraded his red card to a yellow, and a similar incident occurred near the death as VAR decided that Alisson had played the ball before punching an Ecuador man and should not have been dismissed for picking up a second yellow card.

This also ruled out a penalty shout, and as the points were shared due to a Felix Torres equalizer 15 minutes from time, football fans reacted to the "madness" of the clash and Alisson's crazy evening.

Alisson walked away with a yellow card after VAR overturned his initial red for this challenge 😅 pic.twitter.com/8WHafcKbl0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 27, 2022

VAR overturns another red card for Alisson 😯 pic.twitter.com/wH45JzfX3m — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2022

Allison Becker tonight against Ecuador: - 3 Yellows - 2 red cars - 2 headshots - 1 penalty overturn — bikdor (@VictorDavid__) January 27, 2022

"This Alisson guy is mad", it was said, while others remarked the "crazy" keeper was "on a mad one tonight".

Brazilians noted that he was the "only goalkeeper to get two red cards and remain on the field", and called him the GOAT for this.

"Two yellows is a red card. But which card is two reds?" asked another countryman.

"That's why he's called Alisson and not Alissoff," contributed a joker.

How bad is this referee 😂😂😂 — Lee Mc (@LeeMc1978) January 28, 2022

The amount of mistakes made by the referee of the match between Brazil against Ecuador, is enough to put him in prison, lucky to have VAR technology 😂 — Abdelkamel Benotmane (@abdelkamel019) January 27, 2022

That's why he's called Alisson and not Alissoff.#ECUBRA — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 27, 2022

Focusing on the referee, one onlooker said that the amount of mistakes he made "is enough to put him in prison".

"We joke about how awful English Premier League refs are, because they are, but man the South American and African referees are shambolic," began someone else.

"They officiate off emotion, it’s wild. A player just has to throw a tantrum after a foul and they throw around cards like candy."

As some went into conspiracy mode and slammed organizers Conmebol for doing all they could to maintain Brazil's unbeaten record in the South American qualifying group, a separate party said Alisson had caught "AFCON fever" in relation to similar controversies the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations has thrown up in Cameroon.

We joke about how awful EPL refs are, because they are, but man the South American & African referees are shambolic. They referee off emotion lmao it’s wild. Player just has to throw a tantrum after a foul and they throw around cards like candy — bill (@Bill_unplugged) January 27, 2022

Alisson becker got some AFCON fever 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8x5jX323PN — Ερμής 🕳️ (@OPTsongaPoppins) January 27, 2022

Has any player ever had two red cards rescinded in the same match? Asking for Alisson — Austin Miller (@austin_james906) January 27, 2022

Post-match, Alisson conceded that it was probably "the first time this has happened in the history of football".

"I think that I acted properly in the moves and I think my teammates helped me a lot, they were incisive in their complaints to the referee," he added.

"This shows once again the importance of using VAR in football. I am happy with the VAR, if it wasn’t for the VAR we’d have been punished unfairly."

Next up for Brazil is a home fixture against cross-border rivals Paraguay on Tuesday night which is historically known for colorful incidents.