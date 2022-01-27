Tyson Fury ‘confirms’ next opponent (VIDEO)

The WBC heavyweight champion seems set to take on Dillian Whyte

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has seemingly confirmed his next opponent will be mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

In his latest video address this week, the 'Gypsy King' took to social media to say: "I can't wait to punch Dillian Whyte's face right in."

Mocking the Londoner's accent, Fury added: "I'm going to give him the best hiding he's ever had in his life.

"Train hard sucker because you're getting annihilated, bum," he warned Whyte.

Fury's camp was ordered to negotiate with Whyte's following the Mancunian's impressive 11th round knockout win in a trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder last October.

A deadline to reach an agreement had to be pushed back three times, and was again delayed for another 48 hours this week.

"The World Boxing Council has received once again requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to extend the period of free negotiations," the body confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"The WBC has granted this final extension and if there is no agreement, a purse bid will be held this coming Friday, January 28," it stressed.

Sharing that news on Twitter, Fury said to Whyte that it was "time to step up and take your beating".

And with the Mancunian's latest clip, it appears a breakthrough has finally been achieved for a bout that could take place in a big venue such as Wembley Stadium in London or the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as part of a UK homecoming for Fury.

Regarding the broader heavyweight landscape, it also indicates that Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn did not accept a whopping $20 million fee to step aside from a revenge rematch with Oleksandr Usyk so that Fury could try and relieve the Ukrainian of the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO straps.

Joshua will now be tipped for a rematch with Usyk in an attempt to reclaim his titles and finally set up a blockbuster 'Battle of Britain' with Fury.