Aussie agitator Kyrgios labeled ‘hypocrite’ as he gives home crowd middle finger

Nick Kyrgios is into the final of the men’s doubles at the Australian Open but was caught up in controversy yet again

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios has been called out for blatantly contradicting himself as he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis booked their spot in the men’s doubles final in Melbourne.

Kyrgios and countryman Kokkinakis – dubbed ‘The Special Ks’ by fans for their chemistry – saw off number three seeds Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Germany’s Marcel Granollers at a raucous Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

The victory sets up an all-Australian men’s doubles showpiece Down Under as the pair move on to meet Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in Saturday’s final.

Pals Kyrgios and Kokkinakis celebrated their feat with a wild chest bump before collapsing onto court following a match which featured the latest set of antics from Kyrgios, whose combustible behavior has been on full display again at this year’s tournament.

Dumped out of the men’s singles by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the second round, Kyrgios has gone on an unlikely doubles run with his Kokkinakis – saying he “wants to win this f**king thing.”

The 26-year-old has whipped the crowd into a frenzy each time he’s taken to the court at Melbourne Park, encouraging unrestrained behavior among fans by telling them he likes it “the rowdier the better.”

During a contest earlier in the week, Kyrgios had even left one young member of the crowd in tears after wildly blasting a ball which ended up striking him in the stomach.

Elsewhere, former opponent Michael Venus of New Zealand described the Aussie as “a k**b” because of his unsavory antics.

So it raised accusations of hypocrisy on Thursday when Kyrgios was heard remonstrating with the chair umpire about the uncontrolled behavior of some members of the crowd, who were apparently calling out during his service motion.

“How many times? How many times will it happen before you do something? The ball gets thrown up and they go again and again and again and again, four times,” Kyrgios was heard remonstrating.

The Aussie hothead also hammered his racket into the court after being broken on his serve and then seemingly gave the crowd the middle finger.

It led to claims of double standards from Kyrgios and accusations that he only liked a rough-and-ready crowd when it suited him.

“Kyrgios unhappy with the crowd yelling between serves. Not very different to what we have been hearing all week, to be honest,” said Australian former player Sam Groth on commentary.

“Maybe it is acceptable on Kia Arena and not Rod Laver Arena.”

Online, fans and pundits ripped into the tennis bad boy.

“Nick Kyrgios complaining about a rowdy crowd is so perfectly stupid you couldn't make it up even if you were trying to make up a stupid Nick Kyrgios story,” said journalist Neil McMahon.

“Nick Kyrgios & Thanasi Kokkinakis literally 2 days ago: ‘The rowdier the better from everyone honestly’.

“Nick Kyrgios today: Losing his mind at the crowd because rowdy Aussie fans are making noise before his serve. The logic is unbelievable,” added Aussie writer Luke Cooper.

Despite the meltdown Kyrgios and Kokkinakis steadied the ship to win in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4) 6-4, sealing their spot in Saturday’s final – which could be a first-ever Grand Slam title of any kind for either man.